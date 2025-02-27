wrestling / News
Roman Reigns Added to Two WWE European Tour Events
February 27, 2025 | Posted by
WWE has announced that Roman Reigns will appear at two events on the company’s European tour next month, with stops in Italy and England. He will appear in Bologna on March 21 and then London on March 28. Both shows are Smackdown episodes.
BREAKING: #OTC @WWERomanReigns will be LIVE on #SmackDown from Bologna, Italy, on Friday, March 21 and London, England on Friday, March 28! ☝️
🎟️ https://t.co/OXD5jlTe6p pic.twitter.com/ebEMikyXqo
— WWE (@WWE) February 27, 2025
