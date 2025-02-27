wrestling / News

Roman Reigns Added to Two WWE European Tour Events

February 27, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Raw Roman Reigns 1-6-25 Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced that Roman Reigns will appear at two events on the company’s European tour next month, with stops in Italy and England. He will appear in Bologna on March 21 and then London on March 28. Both shows are Smackdown episodes.

