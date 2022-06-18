Ronda Rousey Takes Shot At Natalya’s Sister and Youtube Channel, Natalya Comments On Rousey’s ‘Hot Takes on Life’

In a post on Twitter, Ronda Rousey took a shot at Natalya and her sister Jenni, for their Youtube channel and Jenni’s Onlyfans page. In response, Natalya criticized Rousey for her “hot takes” and conspiracy theory talk.

Rousey said: “Some needs to tell you your discount onlyfans sister fetish youtube channel is weird and embarrassing.”

Natalya replied: “It was either do a channel with my hot sister, or bring people to a rock at the back of my farm to cry and talk about conspiracy theories. I chose the sexy sister thing. Cause we might be weird, but we’re not as weird as your hot takes on life.”

It was either do a channel with my hot sister, or bring people to a rock at the back of my farm to cry and talk about conspiracy theories. I chose the sexy sister thing. Cause we might be weird, but we’re not as weird as your hot takes on life. https://t.co/dFHQusIXIH https://t.co/6SyWNhL5bU — Nattie (@NatbyNature) June 18, 2022

The two will have a match at WWE Money in the Bank on July 2.