Rosario Grillo On the Injury He Suffered in AEW Dark: Elevation Match, How Bad It Could Have Been

Rosario Grillo suffered a serious ankle injury during a match on AEW Dark: Elevation late last year, and he recently gave an update on what went down and how bad it could have been. Grillo suffered the injury in a six-man tag team match against the House of Black at the December 28th, 2022 taping. He discussed his status and more in a new interview with George B, and you can see some highlights below (per Fightful):

On suffering the injury: “It was very obvious that I broke everything when it happened. As soon as I hit, I could feel everything breaking in my leg. That was the finish in the match. It was one more move. It was supposed to be the forearm, Dante’s inferno, see you later. There was a split second where I thought I could get up, and then I immediately realized, ‘Nope, that’s not happening. I was screaming, ‘I broke my leg. Pin me, pin me, I broke my leg.’ I got carried to the back and immediately, I was like, ‘I’m done. Career is over. Wrestling is over.’ They wheeled me to the medical room and were examining me and originally, they were like, ‘you just broke your leg. It’s just your fibula, it’s going to be okay.’ It hurt way more than that.”

On how bad it could have been: “I get to a doctor’s appointment. My foot is not attached to my leg. Turns out, my ankle is broken, it’s completely fractured off, all the ligaments and tendons are severed, they’re gone, there is nothing holding my foot. Turns out, I almost lost my foot. ‘You were a couple of days away from your foot having to be cut off.’ As of Friday, my fracture is healed, I have four weeks until I’m cleared, and I’m going to be back pretty soon.”