Roxanne Perez Comments on WWE NXT 2.0 Debut, Congratulated by Jeremy Borash & More

– During last night’s WWE NXT 2.0, former ROH Women’s World Champion Rox-C made her NXT 2.0 debut as Roxanne Perez. She won her match against Jacy Jayne. She had also recently made her NXT Level Up debut last week, beating Sloane Jacobs.

Speaking on her debut, Perez tweeted, “This is a fever dream.” Also, Wendy Choo later commented, “The enemy of my enemy is my friend. Congrats @roxanne_wwe!”

Later, WWE NXT executive Jeremy Borash also congratulated Roxanne Perez, writing, “Congrats on your @WWENXT debut @roxanne_wwe! #WWENXT” You can view those tweets below:

This is a fever dream https://t.co/GWY00d6gNh — roxanne (@roxanne_wwe) April 20, 2022

The enemy of my enemy is my friend. Congrats @roxanne_wwe! 😴 https://t.co/FmqXkW2SLE — Wendy Choo (@therealestwendy) April 20, 2022