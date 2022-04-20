wrestling / News

Roxanne Perez Comments on WWE NXT 2.0 Debut, Congratulated by Jeremy Borash & More

April 20, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE NXT Level Up Roxanne Perez Image Credit: WWE

– During last night’s WWE NXT 2.0, former ROH Women’s World Champion Rox-C made her NXT 2.0 debut as Roxanne Perez. She won her match against Jacy Jayne. She had also recently made her NXT Level Up debut last week, beating Sloane Jacobs.

Speaking on her debut, Perez tweeted, “This is a fever dream.” Also, Wendy Choo later commented, “The enemy of my enemy is my friend. Congrats @roxanne_wwe!”

Later, WWE NXT executive Jeremy Borash also congratulated Roxanne Perez, writing, “Congrats on your @WWENXT debut @roxanne_wwe! #WWENXT” You can view those tweets below:

