wrestling / News
Roxanne Perez Comments on WWE NXT 2.0 Debut, Congratulated by Jeremy Borash & More
– During last night’s WWE NXT 2.0, former ROH Women’s World Champion Rox-C made her NXT 2.0 debut as Roxanne Perez. She won her match against Jacy Jayne. She had also recently made her NXT Level Up debut last week, beating Sloane Jacobs.
Speaking on her debut, Perez tweeted, “This is a fever dream.” Also, Wendy Choo later commented, “The enemy of my enemy is my friend. Congrats @roxanne_wwe!”
Later, WWE NXT executive Jeremy Borash also congratulated Roxanne Perez, writing, “Congrats on your @WWENXT debut @roxanne_wwe! #WWENXT” You can view those tweets below:
This is a fever dream https://t.co/GWY00d6gNh
— roxanne (@roxanne_wwe) April 20, 2022
The enemy of my enemy is my friend.
Congrats @roxanne_wwe! 😴 https://t.co/FmqXkW2SLE
— Wendy Choo (@therealestwendy) April 20, 2022
👍 Congrats on your @WWENXT debut @roxanne_wwe! #WWENXT https://t.co/0J2FtKqo0E
— Jeremy Borash (@JeremyBorash) April 20, 2022
Congratulations @roxanne_wwe making her debut on USA Network on @WWENXT pic.twitter.com/Hnujmwlvq5
— Reality of Wrestling (@TheOfficialROW) April 20, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Stone Cold Feels “100%” Following WrestleMania 38, Open To Another Appearance
- Eric Bischoff On What He Wants To See More & Less Of In Wrestling, Importance Of Mixing Up Storyline Length
- Becky Lynch Reflects On Her WWE Return At SummerSlam 2021, Her Reaction To Fan Attacking Seth Rollins On Raw
- Randy Orton’s Wife Once Nicked Him As “The Viper” Was Discussing His Love For Riddle