Royce Isaacs Says He’s Not Signed With NJPW, Is Currently A Free Agent

In an interview with PWMania, Royce Isaacs said that while he’s appeared on NJPW shows, he’s not signed with them and is a free agent. Here are highlights:

On teaming with Tom Lawlor for the G1 Climax shows: “I think it was a dream come true. I know that’s kind of cliche. But for me, Japan was always my main goal, my main place I wanted to be. I watched it growing up and I am a fan of everything like that but New Japan was always the goal, going to Japan was always the goal. I’ve been a fan of Japanese culture, as well as Japanese wrestling for as long as I can remember. So especially with the G1 Climax, I feel like to me is out of all the tours to me is the most interesting and important because it kind of sets up for everything else that’s going on. And it’s like the best wrestlers having the best matches. And it’s a really long tour. So I was over there for like five and a half, almost six weeks. And so everything about that was just like I was in heaven. I can’t wait to go back. I really loved it out there.”

On his status with NJPW: “No, I’m still technically a free agent. Obviously, Team Filthy all day. And I mean, New Japan is really where I lay my head. They have been great for me in my career ever since I got into them during the pandemic. And I’m very grateful and New Japan has always kind of been the end goal. So right now I’m taking things one day at a time. Obviously, the goal is a contract. But enjoying the journey for now. And we’ll see what the future holds.”

On if he’d be interested in working for Impact Wrestling: “Yeah, absolutely. I think Impact always maintains a very high standard for their tag wrestling. I think that’s one thing that they’ve always kind of really been known for and really done well. Me and Jorel would fit right in there, but I also think we would absolutely excel there. I think we could absolutely win the Impact tag titles. I think it’s a matter of getting that opportunity and showing what we can really do because I believe in me and Jorel, and I really, once again like none of this I’m not trying to come off as cocky. I just know what I have with me and Jorel.”