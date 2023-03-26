Ruby Soho Weighs In On Criticism Of Women’s Street Fight From January AEW Rampage

Ruby Soho was part of a bloody women’s tag team street fight on AEW Rampage in January, and she weighed in on criticism of the match recently. Soho, who teamed with Willow Nightingale against Anna Jay and Tay Melo on the January 13th episode, spoke during an “Anatomy of a Deathmatch” episode of Talk is Jericho from the Chris Jericho Rock & Wrestling Rager At Sea about the reaction to the match and more. You can check out a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On the reaction to the street fight: “The response I got was very interesting to see [since] many people were upset at the fact that I was bleeding as much as I was because I’m a female. I understand if death matches aren’t your thing or hardcore matches aren’t your thing. That’s just not your style. But if you can’t come up with a reason other than the fact that I’m a woman that you don’t like that I’m bleeding, kindly f**k off.”

On criticism of the match: “Part of it was just a lot of people being upset at women being covered in blood. I bled a lot and I was concerned that I wasn’t going to before [the match]… It didn’t make any sense to me because we do have quite a bit of blood on AEW TV. Mox bleeds all the time. A lot of people bleed all the time, but people were just up in arms about it. It upset me a lot because myself, along with the three other amazing women that were in that match, busted our asses in that match and that was what the focus was.”