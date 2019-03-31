Rumor Killer on Plans For WrestleMania 35 “Curtain Call” Moment

– A new report is throwing cold water on the rumor that WWE is planning to have a “curtain call” moment between the Four Horsewomen at WrestleMania 35. After a fan referenced the rumor on the Wrestling Observer forums, Dave Meltzer said that there are no plans to have Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks and Bayley have a show-ending moment where they are all standing tall with a championship title.

Meltzer specifically said, “This is not happening, well at least as not happening can be with Vince changing his mind every hour. It makes no sense with the direction they are going.”

With Flair having won the Smackdown Women’s Championship from Asuka on Smackdown, the rumor had been that Lynch would win the Raw Women’s Championship, leading to all four women appearing at the end with their titles. Apparently that won’t happen.

WrestleMania takes place on April 7th from East Rutherford, New Jersey.