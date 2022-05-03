wrestling / News
Rumored Location and Venue For WWE Royal Rumble 2023
May 3, 2022 | Posted by
WWE Royal Rumble could be returning to a familiar location in January 2023, with a report from Fightful Select revealing the Alamodome in San Antonio is the front runner to host the popular event.
The last time the event was held there was back in 2017 and going back to the Attitude Era the 1997 event was also held there. WWE has not made a venue or location announcement as yet so it remains unconfirmed until they do so, but recently Andrew Zarian of Mat Men Radio noted that WWE had plans to run more dome shows, and this could very well be one of them.
The report also notes that Seattle and New Orleans had both expressed interest in hosting the event.
