Rusev Attends My Hero Academia Premiere in Los Angeles
It was a happy Rusev Day in Los Angeles on Wednesday, as the WWE star was spotted at the premiere of My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising. 411’s Jeffrey Harris was at the premiere tonight where he spotted the WWE star. You can see some pics of Rusev from the event below.
Rusev appeared on this week’s Raw, teaming with Humberto Carrillo in a losing effort against Lashley & Angel Garza.
What a perfect Rusev Day for WWE’s Rusev to be at the My Hero Academia Premiere in Los Angeles! #Rusev #RusevDay #WWE #MyHeroAcademiaHeroesRising #MyHeroAcadamia pic.twitter.com/IDoDXjhgdm
— 411 Wrestling (@411wrestling) February 20, 2020
WWE Superstar Rusev meets My Hero Academia and Dragon Ball Super star Chris Sabat (All Might, Vegeta) at the My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising movie premiere. Rusev told Sabat that he’s a big fan. This is epic! #Rusev #MyHeroAcademiaHeroesRising #MyHeroAcadamia #WWE #DragonBall pic.twitter.com/8ycyefKJH8
— 411 Wrestling (@411wrestling) February 20, 2020
