Rusev Attends My Hero Academia Premiere in Los Angeles

February 19, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Rusev

It was a happy Rusev Day in Los Angeles on Wednesday, as the WWE star was spotted at the premiere of My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising. 411’s Jeffrey Harris was at the premiere tonight where he spotted the WWE star. You can see some pics of Rusev from the event below.

Rusev appeared on this week’s Raw, teaming with Humberto Carrillo in a losing effort against Lashley & Angel Garza.

