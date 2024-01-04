RUSH Reveals He Tore Hamstring During AEW Continental Classic

RUSH competed in the inaugural AEW Continental Classic, and he revealed that he suffered an injury early in the tournament. The AEW star posted to Twitter on Thursday to reveal that during his second match in the tournament against Mark Briscoe on November 29th, he suffered a torn hamstring.

RUSH wrote:

“In the #AEWContinentalClassic I tore my hamstring in the second match I had. I will recover and return ready and hungrier than ever for a fight. #LFI #AEWDynamite”

RUSH competed in three more Continental Classic matches after that injury, as well as the eight-man tag match at AEW Worlds End. There’s no word on how long he may be out of action.

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to RUSH for a quick and full recovery.