Ryan Nemeth On His Appearance With Nic At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom, Possible Future Appearance

Ryan Nemeth made an appearance with his brother Nic at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18, and he recently looked back at the experience. Ryan was at his brother’s side in the front row of the show before Nic got into a fight with David Finlay to set up a match between them and Ryan spoke on the Sarah O’Connell Show about the appearance. You can see highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On making an appearance at Wrestle Kingdom: “I loved the show. I had never been to an environment like that before, ever. I’ve been to very large events and large wrestling shows and large football, [and] basketball things…nothing like that ever. That is a very unique fandom and culture there in Japan, with pro wrestling. I recommend everybody at some point, somehow try to get involved and watch one of those incredible athletes there. We saw some amazing matches, tag team title matches, we saw some singles matches, we saw just a wild match with Ospreay, Moxley, and Finlay. And unfortunately, there’s a little riff-raff after that match.”

On what’s next with that: “It was an honor to be part of that event. I look forward to seeing what happens in the future with Nic Nemeth and New Japan Pro Wrestling. And if I can ever be of assistance, then I would love to be. And if not, that’s fine.”