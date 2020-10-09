Ryback On A Potential Match Between The Rock & Roman Reigns, Why WWE Should Do What It Takes To Make It Happen

In a recent video on Ryback TV, Ryback discussed The Rock potentially returning to WWE for a match against Roman Reigns, why the company should do what it takes to make the match happen, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Ryback on The Rock potentially returning to WWE for a match against Roman Reigns: “He has this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity of making all this money with every role that he takes, which only lasts for a certain period of time. Eventually, there will be a new star. We’ve seen it with everybody – eventually, your time comes, which I don’t think his time is anywhere near ending. But can wrestling bring the payday that those do? I don’t know – but again though, that’s probably not the main motivation at this point with as much money as he has. But the time, the commitment, the wrestling, the energy – training for wrestling is entirely different. You have to push yourself so hard physically on the conditioning aspect that it’s not the same that he trains – he could train and look jack freaking jacked and he could do his elliptical machine cardio and keep his body healthy for his roles, but for wrestling, you’ve gotta do a lot more than that. He knows, and he’s obviously done it at the highest level. It’s just a matter of does he have the time and the commitment, and is he hungry to what to do that at this point?”

On why WWE should do what it takes to make the Rock vs. Reigns match happen: “If Roman has access to his ear, like “Hey, I think this would be really good’ and can get him involved mentally and do a family storyline type deal, I think it’s really good. With a heel Roman – babyface Roman, I don’t know – but heel Roman and babyface Rock, that makes Roman a bigger star. Roman’s been in there with everyone to make him a star already, but this – WWE should pay Rock any amount of money that he wants to get that done because if they have Roman there a substantial period of time and we talked about the whole megastar thing, that would help put Roman at a different level. It would be beneficial to everybody drawing everything. So, I think it would be a good scenario.”