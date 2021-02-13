Ryo Mizunami Was Near Retirement Before Getting Call From AEW to Work Double or Nothing

– During a Gatoh Move’s ChocoPro livestream show this week (via WrestlingInc.com), Japanese wrestler Ryo Mizunami revealed that she was close to retirement before getting the call from AEW to work a six-woman tag team match at Double or Nothing in May 2019. At the event, Mizunami teamed with Hikaru Shida and Riho and won over Aja Kong, Emi Sakura, and Yuka Sakazaki.

Ryo Mizunami is also slated to compete in the AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator Tournament. She will face Maki Itoh in her opening round match. She appeared on the livestream along with AEW Women’s champion Hikaru Shida and Baliyan Akki, and Mizunami explained why she decided to stay in wrestling after getting the call from AEW. Akki translated on behalf of Mizunami:

“When she was doing the AEW show, she was planning to retire. In 2019, she, in her heart, 100% decided that she’s just going to retire after this, but when she got called for that show, she thought it would be a nice memory. But when she went to AEW, had the match in front of tens of thousands of people and did that show, she realized there’s a world out there that she doesn’t know. If there’s a world out there that is this wonderful and I have this much fun again wrestling, I’m not gonna go out. She decided to postpone her retirement.”

AEW will begin streaming the first-round matchups for the Japanese bracket of the tournament on Monday, February 15. Hikaru Shida will be providing Japanese commentary for the matchups.