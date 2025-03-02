Sabu Attacks Joey Janela At GCW The Coldest Winter 3, Match Apparently On For Spring Break 9

It appears that Sabu’s match with Joey Janela is on for Janela’s Spring Break 9 after Sabu attacked Janela at GCW The Coldest Winter 3. As noted, Janela had said last week that the match was “up in the air” due to the surgery that he had to undergo in mid-February on his bicep. The match looks to be set after Janela appeared at The Coldest Winter on Saturday to present Sabu with his Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame plaque.

According to Fightful, Janela first said in his promo that the Spring Break match would not happen and apologized, noting that he wanted to give Sabu the plaque but that he was no longer in town. Janela then said that Sabu didn’t love the fans the same way that they loved him and that the Sabu who changed the business was dead. Sabu then appeared and attacked Janela, hitting him with a spike and the plaque before targeting Janela’s hurt arm.

Officials then separated the two and Janela said that he would see Sabu at Spring Break.

Joey Janela’s Spring Break 9 takes place on April 18th as part of The Collective.