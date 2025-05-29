Salman Hashimokov, the first European ever to hold the IWGP Heavyweight Champion, has passed away. POST Wrestling that Hashimikov passed away in his native Russia on Thursday of heart failure after an extended illness. He was 75 years old.

Hashimokov was dominant in freestyle wrestling in the 1970s and 1980s, winning the gold medal in the World Wrestling Championships’ heavyweight division in 1979, 1981, 1982, and 1983. He also won gold the 1979 and 1981 European Championships, earning silver medals in 1980 and 1984.

Hashimikov was recruited by Antonio Inoki into NJPW and trained at the New Japan Dojo before making his debut in late February of 1989. Inoki pushed him heavily and he defeated Big Van Vader for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship on May 25th, just three months into his pro wrestling career. He held the title for 48 days before dropping it to Riki Choshu in July.

Hashimikov and Victor Zangiev worked Starrcade 1990 in the Pat O’Connor memorial tag team tournament, defeating Danny Johnson and Troy Montour in the first round before losing to Masa Saito and Great Muta in round two.

Hashimikov took a hiatus after the Starrcade appearance and came back for UWFI Japan for a two year run before retiring from the business.

On behalf of 411, our condolences to the family, friends and fans of Hashimokov.