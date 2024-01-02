wrestling / News

Samantha Irvin Reacts to The Rock’s Appearance at WWE Raw Day 1 (Video)

January 2, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
The Rock WWE Raw, Roman Reigns, Samantha Irvin Image Credit: WWE

– The world is buzzing after The Rock made a surprise appearance on last night’s WWE Raw Day 1 show, confronting Jinder Mahal and then teasing a matchup with Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns. WWE released a video of ring announcer Samantha Irvin reacting to The Rock’s appearance, which you can view below:

