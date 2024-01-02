wrestling / News
Samantha Irvin Reacts to The Rock’s Appearance at WWE Raw Day 1 (Video)
January 2, 2024 | Posted by
– The world is buzzing after The Rock made a surprise appearance on last night’s WWE Raw Day 1 show, confronting Jinder Mahal and then teasing a matchup with Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns. WWE released a video of ring announcer Samantha Irvin reacting to The Rock’s appearance, which you can view below:
When that "IF YA SMELL…" hits and @TheRock returns on #WWERaw!
▶️ @SamanthaTheBomb pic.twitter.com/s3EDeIBOWj
— WWE (@WWE) January 2, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Latest Update On Rumored Surprise For WWE Day 1 RAW (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Kurt Angle Recalls Who Came Up With Memorable Boot Finish To His WWE WrestleMania 20 Match
- Tony Khan Says AEW Has Sexual Harassment Policy, Can’t Speak To Chris Jericho Rumors
- Arn Anderson Shares The Toughest Part About The Transition From NWA To WWE