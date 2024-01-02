The Rock Appears On WWE Raw, Mocks Jinder Mahal & Teases Roman Reigns Confrontation

The Rock made his return to WWE Raw on Monday and rechristened Jinder Mahal as the “Day One Douchebag.” The Great One made his return to WWE TV during the Day 1 episode of Raw on Monday night, interrupting Mahal who was cutting a promo mocking the WWE fanbase and America.

Rock unloaded on Mahal, telling him that he wasn’t the Modern Day Maharaja and was instead the Day One Douchebag. He got the crowd to chant the phrase and continued to make fun of Mahal until Mahal attacked him. Rock fought back and hit a spinebuster and then a People’s Elbow.

After laying out Mahal, Rock teased the notion of confronting Roman Reigns as he asked the audience when he goes out to eat tonight if he should sit at a booth, the bar, or the Head of the Table.