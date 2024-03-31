Sambus’ AEW Collision Review 03.30.24  

Welcome back everyone! Collision returns after being pre-empted last week, and it looks like we’re stacking the show to make up for the gap. The Cope Open returns, with Adam Copeland defending his newly-won TNT championship in an Open Challenge, plus the AEW Tag Team Championship Tournament continues, with two Quarter Final matches taking place tonight. FTR face The Infantry, and Top Flight take on the returning duo of Ricky Starks & Big Bill, who I believe haven’t been seen since they lost the titles to Sting & Darby Allin. Will be great to see them back in action! Outside of tournament action, we have a trios match set up two weeks ago on the last Collision, with The Righteous and Lance Archer facing the badass trio of Shibata, Castagnoli & Danielson! Claudio and Archer had a nice little singles match on the last episode, so I’m stoked to see further exchanges between the two in this one.

Location: London, Ontario, Canada Venue: Budweiser Gardens Commentators: Nigel McGuinness, Tony Schiavone & Ian Riccaboni

Copeland takes the mic, and shouts out a sign in the crowd that this is Copeland Country! He pauses for the ‘Adam’ chants. Copeland says it’s time to move on, and he wants to bring back the Cope Open, but this time putting the TNT championship on the line. So who’s gonna step up and take him on in the Cope Open. Music hits…and it’s the King of the Indies, MATT CARDONA! Match One: [AEW TNT Championship – ‘Cope Open’] Adam Copeland vs Matt Cardona Teacher vs Student, Edge vs a Former Edgehead, this has some history here. Shoulder block from Copeland, hip toss by Cardona , one from Copeland and they come to a stalemate. They both go for dropkicks and miss each other by inches, both appearing as equals so far. Knee to the midsection from Cardona, and he stomps Copeland down in the corner, driving the boot into the throat. Copeland is whipped into the corner but slides under the bottom rope and flips off Cardona. Cardona follows him out but gets clotheslined for his troubles. Copeland and Cardona on the apron now, but a thumb to the eyes from Cardona allows him to send Copeland off the apron into the steel steps as we head to PIP commercial break. Cardona richochets Adam’s head off the announce table and rips up a Copeland sign. Into the steel steps goes Copeland again. Back in the ring, Cardona gets a neckbreaker for a 2 count. Copeland fights out of a headlock but gets dragged back to the canvas as Cardona gloats. Chinlock applied with a knee driven into the back. Double crossbody, and a double boot to the face knocks both men down. Cardona ascends to the middle buckle but Copeland grabs the legs and pulls him off the ropes, slamming him to the canvas. Copeland heads up top now…but gets caught with a forearm. Cardona follows him up there looking for a superplex but Copeland plants him down and gets a bulldog off the top for 2. Sitout reverse DDT gets another 2 for Copeland. Cardona kicks the rope as Copeland gets back in the ring, and he hits the IMPALER! 1, 2, NO! Copeland kicks out. Cardona drags him to the corner and slaps him in the face. Copeland counters the Radio Silence and powerbombs him into the corner, and hits another sitout powerbomb for a 2 count. Copeland goes for the spear but the leaping leg lariat connects for Cardona! 1, 2, NO! Cardona sets him up again but Copeland comes firing out of the corner with a SPEAR. 1, 2, 3! Winner and STILL AEW TNT Champion: Adam Copeland Time: 13:31 Rating: *** – Cardona was a nice surprise, and while the match itself was merely ‘decent’, Cardona came off as a strong heel with the crowd firmly behind Copeland. Couple of good nearfalls too! Post match the lights go out…and MALAKAI BLACK IS HERE! Black goes face to face with Copeland, oh I am so on board with this. Black drips some black liquid from his mouth…and Buddy Matthews attacks from behind! But here comes Mark Briscoe! Briscoe charges in but gets booted by Black and receives a rising knee by Matthews. And now Eddie Kingston arrives! The lights go out again, and when they come back on, the House of Black have disappeared. Kingston, Copeland and Briscoe are left in the ring and pose together in solidarity.

Lexy Nair is standing by with FTR backstage earlier today, and she says FTR are considered the favorites to win the tag tournament. What is their strategy? Wheeler doesn’t think their favorites, they’ve been on a losing streak, and the strategy tonight is not to look past the Infantry. Dax realises Infantry are the Cinderella team of the tournament. But Dax says FTR have to make history and become the first ever 3 time AEW tag team champions.

Tony Schiavone is in the middle of the ring and he welcomes The Acclaimed and Daddy Ass to ringside. Bowens and Daddy Ass scissor in the ring but Caster seems all business. Schiavone wants to talk about the split of the Bang Bang Scissor Gang.

Gunn says Daddy Ass is a little pissed off at one particular person, Jay White. Gunn can get past him hitting him in the head with a chair, but he can’t get past him coming into his house where he lives with his wife. Gunn says White will lose next week – next week on Dynamite it will be Jay White vs Billy Gunn, and we’ll see how good he really is then.

Tony turns his attention to Caster, acknowledging the new serious side to them. Max Caster sends a message to those Ass Boys Austin and Colten. On Wednesday night, while Gunn is beating down White, they will stay in the back as long as the Gunns do too. No interference…as long as they have faith in White. Caster says the ‘Twinkblade’ can’t beat Billy Gunn, and that’s a mic drop.

Bowens says he was proven right, as he said White was a coward, and White proved it. The Bullet Bitches ran like cowards the minute they saw Billy Gunn when they entered his house. Next week, the demise of Bullet Club Gold begins.

Match Two: [AEW World Tag Team Championship Tournament Quarter Final] FTR vs The Infantry

Wheeler and Shawn Dean begin this, and Cash makes short work of Dean, casually slapping him around the head to show his dominance. Headlock takeover from Cash, but Dean with an arm drag to take control before tagging in Bravo. Dax comes in now, Bravo with a shoulder block, inside Mexican wristlock arm drag, all four members in now and the Infantry with stereo dropkicks to take FTR down.

Cash and Dean again legal, shoulder to the midsection in the ropes by Cash, and some uppercuts to follow up. Shawn Dean fights back with some chops and body blows, followed by a body slam and an elbow drop for 2. Cash catches Bravo in midair and slams him down, before tagging in Dax. Crowd are solidly behind FTR at this point. Dax sits Bravo on the top rope, biiig superplex. We head to PIP as Dax makes a cover for 2, before bringing Wheeler back in for a double Russian leg sweep.

Wheeler sets Bravo up in the Tree of Woe, tags in Dax, who sends Cash in for a running dropkick to Bravo in the corner. Bravo fights out of a double team attempt, and now all four men battle on the outside. Bravo goes for a springboard crossbody on FTR but they catch him…until Dean comes in with a tope con hilo to take them all out. Big crossbody by Bravo back in the ring, Dax rolls through, 1, 2, no. Dax with a jacknife for 2, backslide attempt, cradle by Bravo gets a 2 as well. Bravo gets a crossbody off the top on Dax for 2 but FTR get a powerbomb/German suplex/jacknife combo for another 2 count. They go for a double suplex but Dean comes out of nowhere with a spear on Dax. Double thruat kick from the Infantry. Neckbreaker on Dax, 1, 2, no.

Spinning DDT on Cash by Dean, Dax sends him to the outside. Bravo with a sunset flip attempt, FTR hold on but Dean breaks up the hold. Dax gets sent into Wheeler and then rolled up, 1, 2, NO! Bravo dropkicks Wheeler into Dax, but Dax flips him over into position, SHATTER MACHINE to Carlie Bravo. 1, 2, 3, FTR get the pinfall.

Winners and advancing in the tournament: FTR

Time: 12:27

Rating: ***1/4 – The Infantry have good presence but there’s still something not quite clicking for me, it often feels like they’re lacking in confidence in terms of ring placement; that slight ‘deer in the headlights’ look which takes away from the immersion when watching. This definitely felt lead by FTR, which makes sense as they’re absolute generals, and hopefully Infantry get further opportunities to grow from here.

Backstage, Lexy Nair brings out Ricky Starks and Big Bill. Bill says Top Flight are not going to the dance. Him and Starks will become two-time champs. Starks says history will repeat itself and they will once again go on to beat FTR and prove why they are the best tag team AEW has ever seen. Starks ‘absolutely’ guarantees it.

Back from break, Adam Copeland is furious with the House of Black. He just got done with Christian Cage, and now this? But he has backup…so why don’t the House of Black face them at Dynasty? Briscoe says HoB are in for a long night at Dynasty. Kingston says the House of Black like all that hooky stuff, Muta mist and all that, but after Dynasty, they’ll be spitting up blood and teeth.

Match Three: Kyle O’Reilly vs JD Drake

YES, JD DRAKE! Drake goes for a chop in the corner, but Kyle avoids it. Drake gets a cobra clutch but Kyle spins out and forearms him in the face. Enziguri by Drake gets a 2! Drake goes to the middle rope but misses the Vader bomb. Misses a canonball too and Kyle takes advantage with some kicks to the back of the leg. Drake swats away the kicks but O’Reilly sweeps the legs out. Running forearm in the corner, hammerlock applied, kick to the back of the head and a big kick to the chest for 2. Into the armbar! Drake taps out!

Winner by submission: Kyle O’Reilly

Time: 2:06

Rating: N/R – Seriously, Drake is so good at managing to look good on the losing end of a 2 minute match. Nice quick win for Kyle O’Reilly, still so great to have him back.

The Undisputed Kingdom come out to celebrate with Kyle post-match.

Match Four: [AEW World Tag Team Championship Tournament Quarter Final] Ricky Starks & Big Bill vs Top Flight

Starks and Darius start this one, and Starks fires off a rapid series of strikes. Waistlock takedown by Martin, arm drag, and then a backslide by Darius for 2. Dante tags in, hits the corner clothesline, quick tags by the Martin boys with a suplex and a springboard splash. Starks backs up and tags in Big Bill, who goes toe to toe with Dante. Big slaps Dante in the corner but Dante comes back with a big dropkick. Bill looks for a double chokeslam, avoided by the Martins. Dante with a dropkick to Bill off the apron and Top Flight are cooking here.

Starks trips Dante from the outside, and Bill knocks him down with a big boot. Starks with a stomp off the middle rope, he picks Dante up for a body slam, gyrates a little and then slams him down for 2.

Big Bill with a huge splash in the corner. Back elbows on Dante before dumping him to the outside. Bill hoists Dante up and sends him back first into the ringpost. Bill biels Dante back into the ring through the middle ropes, and gets another splash in the corner. Bill goes for one more, went to the well too many times as Dante avoids it. Swanton off the top to knock Bill down as Dante tries to get a tag. Starks tagged in, and Darius tags in too. Darius with a quick atomic drop, back elbow and a pele kick out of the corner. Dropkick to Bill, low bridge by Dante sends Bill to the floor. Sunset flip and a tight pinfall attempt by Darius, 1, 2…shoulder up, although the fans think that should have been 3. Assisted DDT on Starks by Darius, 1, 2, 3!

Winners and advancing in the tournament: Top Flight

Time: 9:42

Rating: *** – Surprising result! And unfortunately the finish seemed a little clumsy and didn’t get the pop they were hoping for. Top Flight vs FTR is set for our semi-finals. Some are wondering if an audible was called, as Starks’ music began to play, so maybe that explains the abrupt finish.



We hear from Christoper Daniels backstage, who says he’s been here since day one, but it’s not about longevity, it’s about who you’ve beaten. Daniels wants Malakai Black this Friday on Rampage (I thought there wasn’t going to be a Rampage this week?).

Match Five: Thunder Rosa vs Lady Frost

Lockup to begin, fireman’s carry by Rosa, and a quick cover for 2. Go behind by Frost, shrugged off by Rosa and a shoulder block takes Frost down. Kip up, arm drag by Rosa, headscissors off the ropes and a dropkick by Rosa. Chop to the chest, Frost whipped into the opposite buckles but she avoids the follow up. Nice elevated headscissors over the buckles by Frost and a senton for 2. Frost flips out of the corner but eats a clothesline.

Rosa chokes Frost out on the ropes and hits a running knee to the back. Rosa brings Frost to the outside and sends her head first into the announce table, and Frost returns the favor. Back in the ring, Frost slams Rosa to the mat, carefree cover, and Rosa fights back in the corner with a snapmare and a running low crossbody for 2.

Rear chinlock applied, but Frost gets to her feet with Rosa on her back and falls backwards, breaking the hold. Cover by Frost, 1, 2, no. Shoulders to the midsection by Lady Frost, step up thrust kick. Clothesline from Thunder Rosa, drop toe hold to follow. Running dropkick against the ropes gets a 2. Rosa tries to grapevine the arms but Frost cartwheels out into the Chiller Driller! 1, 2, NO. Frost misses a spin kick, Rosa gets a backstabber on her, and she hits the Tijuana Bomb for the 3 count.

Winner: Thunder Rosa

Time: 8:49

Rating: ***1/4 – Yeah this was GOOD stuff. Frost always delivers, and Rosa continues to climb the ranks again.

Renee Paquette is standing by with Toni Storm. Renee has breaking news for her – a number one contenders match is signed for next week on Dynamite; Thunder Rosa vs Mariah May. Storm wonders if this is what May has been plotting al along…and she plants a kiss on May’s lips, calling her a genius! Storm sees herself in May and she likes it. Storm says Rosa should have retired as champion as she’ll never get to sniff this title again.

We get a special look at Will Ospreay, ahead of his match with Danielson at Dynasty. Backyard footage, Rev Pro, NJPW, it’s all here! Great video package narrated by Excalibur, and I cannot wait for that Danielson match.

Match Six: The Righteous & Lance Archer vs Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli & Katsuyori Shibata

It’s Shibata and Archer going right at it with a slugfest as we start this one out. Archer gets a big boot on Shibata, Shibata ducks another and gets a kick to knock Archer down. Archer catches a kick and hits him with a right hand, followed by a suplex attempt, but Shibata hangs on and applies the sleeper. Archer pulls him overhead to break it. Tag to Dutch, who wants a piece of Claudio. Shibata obliges, and in comes Castagnoli.

Dutch gets a body slam out of the corner, shoulder blocks Castagnoli down, Claudio with one of his own. And he takes down Dutch with a slam of his own, followed by a double stomp and a tag to Danielson. Dragon with European uppercuts to Dutch but Dutch manages to turn the tables and tags in Vincent. Right hands to Danielson, who takes out Dutch on the apron with a running kick, then flips over Vincent and hits a suicide dive through the ropes to take out Dutch again, and a running knee of the apron to take out Archer! Oh but Vincent comes from behind and send Danielson into the barricade to cut off the relentless assault as we head to PIP.

Vincent briefly distracts Aubrey Edwards, allowing Dutch and Archer to double team Danielson in the corner. Tag to Archer, who nails Danielson in the corner with a series of right hands and forearm shots. Danielson comes back with kicks to the midsection, but Archer whips him hard into the opposite buckles. Dutch tags back in, quick tag to Vincent, and more double teaming with the ref distracted. Archer stands on the face of Danielson, and Nigel stands to applaud it!

Danielson tries to get the LeBell Lock, and does indeed get it locked on Dutch, but Archer immediately interrupts it. Dutch gets back in control, clubbing blows to knock Dragon down, but misses a corner splash. Danielson claws his way to his corner but Archer takes out both Shibata and Claudio. Archer picks up Dutch and body slams him into Danielson! Dutch with a huge Boss Man Slam gets a 2 count. Dutch sits Danielson on the top rope, looking for a superplex, but Dragon headbutts him down, and follows with a top rope shotgun dropkick. Danielson makes the tag to Castagnoli, who goes up against Archer now, and they trade clotheslines. Hurracanrana by Claudio! Uppercuts in the corner and the 10 count punches in the corner by Claudio. Diamond Cutter off the middle rope! Claudio grabs the legs of Archer, but the Righteous cut him off before he can swing Archer. Shibata in to help out. Claudio and Shibata run to opposite corners and hit running dropkicks. Archer looks for a double chokeslam but Shibata and Castagnoli fight him off…and now Claudio gets the Giant Swing! Claudio transitions into the sharpshooter but here comes Dutch, who picks Claudio up in a sidewalk slam. Vincent with a shiraniu on Danielson! Shibata takes on both members of the Righteous, sends them to the floor but walks into a big boot from Archer.

Claudio goes for a Neutralizer, Archer avoids it and gets a big boot. Chokeslam to Claudio! Vincent with the swanton off the top, 1, 2, no. Vincent locks in the guillotine with body scissors but Claudio uses raw power to suplex him. Archer sent to the floor, Shibata is in with Vincent now. Repeated blows knock him down and the running dropkick follows up. Suplex to Vincent, 1, 2, no. Into the armbar! Dutch breaks it up. Danielson is here with the Busaiku Knee to Dutch! Vincent rolls up Shibata though, 1, 2, no.

Shibata with a HUGE chop to Vincent and the sleeper. Claudio takes out Archer on the outside, allowing Shibata to cleanly hit the PK on Vincent, 1, 2, 3!

Winners: Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli & Katsuyori Shibata

Time: 16:52

Rating: ***1/2 – This is the best The Righteous and Archer have looked in quite some time, they got to look pretty dominant for much of this one. Really well put together trios match, with everyone looking good at various points, and a nice win for Shibata after his recent losses.

Shibata, Danielson and Castagnoli stand tall as tonight’s broadcast goes off the air.

That’s all for this evening folks! I’ll be back this coming Friday for live coverage of ROH Supercard of Honor – hope to see you all in the chat then. Until then, enjoy the run up to Mania weekend!