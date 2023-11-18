Sambus’ AEW Collision Review 11.17.23  

You did it – you made it to Friday! The weekend is upon us and we are kicking it off in style with some AEW action over the next 3 and a half hours. I’ll be hosting the live coverage of Collision before handing over the Rampage reigns to Lee Sanders later on.

It’s looking like a cracking weekend ahead – it’s Full Gear tomorrow, and I’ve just bought the new Super Mario RPG remake, so I’m prepping for some serious screen time.

As we’re on the final stop before Full Gear, I’d love to hear your thoughts – head down to the comments below and let me know what you’re particularly looking forward to tomorrow night. My money’s on Strickland vs Hangman stealing the show – they tore it up at WrestleDream, and now there are even more personal stakes in this Texas Deathmatch. Can’t wait!

For now, let’s turn our attention to tonight’s broadcast. Dax Harwood vs Rush should be a treat of a preview for tomorrow’s 4-way tag team match, and Miro vs Daniel Garcia could be a lot of fun. Let’s find out.

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Venue: Kia Forum

Commentators: Nigel McGuinness, Kevin Kelly & Tony Schiavone

No pre-show promos to kick off the show…and for those wondering, yes they are still using “Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting!”

Tony Schiavone is in the middle of the ring to open the show. Tonight he brings out the TNT champion, Christian Cage. Cage, Nick Wayne and Luchasaurus head to the ring.

Tony tells Cage that the TNT title will be defended later on Rampage against the winner of Brian Cage vs Komander vs Trent Beretta vs Penta, which we’ll see shortly on Collision. Cage takes the mic and says tomorrow night will be Sting’s last match. Cage is sick of him being regarded as an icon. Living off your past name and stealing pay checks makes you an icon? Cage wonders what will happen to Darby Allin when he loses his mentor. If Darby needs fatherly guidance, he knows who to call.

Ric Flair will be in Sting’s corner tomorrow night. Cage will give him a ‘come to Jesus’ moment if he sticks his nose in their business tomorrow. As for Adam Copeland, after tomorrow night, he will regret signing that AEW contract. Cage knows his track record, and he knows Copeland came here to steal his spotlight. Christian is not the same person he used to be. He is the patriach of AEW. While Copeland was coddled because he was the golden boy, Cage had to scratch and claw for every inch. Cage guarantees that tomorrow he will break Adam’s neck.

As TNT champion, the powers that be obviously want Cage on their programming. He says he could even beat all four from the 4-way at the same time. The crowd chant for him to ‘prove it’. Cage says he doesn’t work for the system, he IS the system.

We head backstage to Lexi Nair and the AEW tag team champions, Big Bill & Ricky Starks. Big Bill says they are the BTTEIHNQ – Best Tag Team Ever In History No Question. It’s crazy that they don’t have to be pinned or submitted to lose their titles. No way. Starks was allowed to choose a stipulation…so Starks chose to make it a LADDER MATCH. Fill out your bingo cards! Starks says they will walk out as the greatest ever tag team.

Match One: Miro vs Daniel Garcia

Garcia tries for a dropkick to the legs but Miro sidesteps. Gutwrench suplex from Miro in return. Miro wails away in the corner with stomp after stomp after stomp, then nails a vertical suplex. From the mat, Garcia tries to kick out the legs but Miro shrugs it off. Another overhead gutwrench suplex. Wait…Miro was going to dance! But Garcia cut him off. Boot to the face from Daniel, a couple of jabs, kick to the chest, crossbody but Miro dumps him with a spinning slam. Miro again looks like he’s going to do the dance…but no, he flips off the crowd.

During PIP, both men head outside the ring. Miro backs him into the barricade, whips him in and goes to follow up but Garcia dodges and Miro goes backfirst into the guardrail. They trade blows and then Miro unleashes an exploder suplex on the floor!

Back in the ring, Miro stalks Garcia and locks in a rear chinlock. Chopblock from Garcia and a dropkick to the knee gets him back in control though. Double knees to the chest, running boot, and another, but Miro still won’t go down. Garcia goes for another but Miro hits a thrust kick to cut him off. Garcia blocks the stomp to the stomach. Garcia with the belly to back suplex! He’s hulking up….about to dance but Daddy Magic is here! On the apron he tells Garcia not to dance. Miro is sent into the apron to knock off Daddy Magic, Garcia with the rollup for 2.

Crossface from Garcia! But Miro rolls out. Garcia gets a sharpshooter in the middle of the ring! Daniel rears back…but that allows Miro to grab the head and slam it repeatedly into the mat. Thrust kick again, and then the Game Over applied. It’s game over for Daniel Garcia at 10:07.

Your winner by submission: Miro

Rating: *** – Nice opener, good showing from both guys. Those 10 minutes flew by.

Lexi Nair is with CJ Perry and Andrade backstage. Is Andrade happy with his new representation? Very happy. CJ says Andrade is the best wrestler. She has spoken to Tony Khan and he has entered him into the Continental Classic. Andrade says they didn’t talk about that, but CJ whispers in Andrade’s ear and he seems happy about whatever she had to say to him. He says he trusts her.

Match Two: Kings of the Black Throne (Brody King & Malakai Black) vs The Boys (Brent &

Black starts this out, I can’t for the life of me tell the Boys apart, apologies! Back elbow from Black seemingly knocks out the Boy, but Black tags in King, and the other Boy enters. King shrugs off the kicks and punches, the Boy goes for a wheelbarrow but King just dumps him out of it. King flips one of them out of the ring onto the other. Kick to the head, and the assisted Dante’s Inferno gets the pinfall win at 2:08 for the House of Black duo.

Your winners by pinfall: Kings of the Black Throne

Rating: N/R – Squuuuuuuuuuuaaaaaaaaaaaash. A much-needed dominant win for this twosome before their title opportunity tomorrow.



Video package hype for tomorrow’s TBS championship 3-way. Julia Hart says to Skye that it didn’t have to be like this. Skye says she’s coming for Statlander, and advises Julia not to get in her way. Stat understands that they had to get a little darker to stand a chance. But Kris gets stronger every day, so it will take more than that to keep her down.

Match Three: [Four-way TNT Championship No.1 Contender’s Match] Trent Beretta vs Brian Cage vs Komander vs Penta El Zero Miedo

Again, Christian Cage will face the winner of this match later tonight on Rampage. Penta gets in Trent’s face to begin, and then does the same to Cage. Cage with a bicycle kick to Penta. Diving hurracanrana from Komander takes Cage to the outside. Komander with an assisted tornillo to the outside, assistance from Penta. Penta goes for a dive but Trent cuts him off.

Penta and Trent in the middle of the ring, knee to the face and a half and half suplex by Trent. Diving dropkick from Komander. Up to the top rope, he goes for the rope walk but Brian Cage shakes the ropes to knock him off. He hits the huge suplex from the ring apron on Komander to the outside, taking out Penta and Trent at the same time!

Cage with a back elbow to Komander in the ring now, and poses afterwards. Draped over the ropes, he hits the 619 to Komander! Then he press slams Komander over the top rope to take out Penta on the outside. Trent in now, but Cage with repeated clotheslines in the corner and a back suplex for 2. Another clothesline from Cage, and then he heads outside to take out Komander on the guard rail and drive Penta back first into the rail too. Pump handle slam on Trent back in the ring, but Penta is in again now and kicks the legs out on Cage. Komander is lifted into a dropkick on Cage by Penta, and assists with a cannonball to follow up.

Wheelbarrow avoided, German suplex from Trent on Komander, and again. Penta goes for a superkick but accidentally takes out Komander. Trent with Germans to Penta too, very high angle. Now Trent tries them on Cage but can’t lift him. Poisonrana from Trent to Cage, Cage comes right back with a discus lariat. Komander goes for a satellite DDT but Cage gets a facebuster instead. Superkick to Trent by Penta, backstabber to follow up. Destroyer on Komander, Slingblade to Cage, Made in Japan to Trent, Penta is everywhere! 1, 2, no! Superkick on Cage, kick to the midsection on Komander, then Penta uses Komander as a stool to flip over in a senton to the outside of Cage. Komander with a dive of his own! Komander back in the ring, misses the rope walk shooting star, Beretta gets the Crunchie on Komander! 1, 2, 3. Trent picks up the No.1 contenderships at 10:33.

Your winner by pinfall: Trent Beretta

Rating: *** – I like them setting up a match on Collision for Rampage tonight, that’s a good use of time. Good showing for Cage too, he really got to ‘get his shit in’. It was a big time spotfest, but a load of fun. Trent vs Cage could be decent later on.

Lexi is standing by with Don Callis and Powerhouse Hobbs. Paul Wight is out, on the shelf, according to Callis. Hobbs slammed a 450 pound giant through the windshield of a car. That’s brutality. Hobbs says this means ‘anyone can get it’. He took out a living legend. Hobbs is big, black and jacked! He advises Wight to stay away…because anyone can get it.

Match Four: ‘Mr Mayhem’ Wardlow vs Evant Daniels

Wardlow immediately attacks as he gets in the ring. Up to the top rope, swanton! Here comes the powerbomb symphony. The ref calls the match off after that first powerbomb at 53 seconds.

Your winner by referee stoppage: Wardlow

Rating: N/R – Ultra squash. Let’s get Wardlow into a proper program soon please.

Here come the AEW tag team champions, as Ricky Starks & Big Bill make their way down to the ring for commentary. And now here comes Dax Harwood…well, ‘Dax the Axe’ as he’s now referred to on-screen and by Dasha. That’s new!

Match Five: Dax the Axe (w/ Cash Wheeler) vs Rush (w/ LFI)

Rush kicks away the handshake, and both men slap each other. Chop to the chest by Rush. Shoulder block by Rush, goes for a senton but Dax avoids it. Shoulder block in return from Dax. Both men to the outside now, chopping as they head up the ramp. Dax is looking for a piledriver but Rush gets a back body drop to Dax on the ramp. Sends him repeatedly into each side of the crowd barricade.

Back in the ring, they trade chops in the corner, lighting each other up. Dax’s chest is bleeding! Forearm shots while Dax is down, Dax covers up on a running dropkick attempt from Rush, but Rush puts the breaks on, kicks him casually, and hits the Tranquilo pose. We go to PIP as both guys head to the outside again.

Back inside, Rush gets the reverse figure four locked in, but Dax gets to the ropes. Close-up shows that Dax’s chest is properly bleeding from those chops, damn! To the outside again, Dax pounds on Rush by the barricade, and then return to the ring.

Vertical suplex from Rush, rolls the hips, goes for another. Three Amigos is hit, 1, 2, no. Dax gets a German suplex, and another, multiple Germans, but Rush goes behind, takes Dax to the top rope. Chop to the chest for good luck. Dax slaps him down, but Rush nudges the legs to crotch Dax on the buckles. Rush up to the top, superplex! 1, 2, no. They trade massive chops and slaps at a fast pace and the crowd are behind them.

Up to their feet in opposite corners, they charge in with clotheslines. Belly to back by Rush gets 2. Dax goes for another piledriver, Rush avoids, backslide avoided, Dax gets the piledriver finally! 1, 2, nooooo, Rush got the shoulder up at the last split-second. Knee to the face on the outside by Rush, sends Dax into the ringpost and returns Dax to the ring. But Rush is distracted by the tag team champions at ringside, and he pie faces Ricky Starks! Rush back to the ring, goes for the Bull’s Horns, but no, Starks in for the spear! We have a no contest at 14:04 as referee Bryce Remsburg throws it out.

Your winner: No Contest

Rating: ***1/4 – Hard-hitting, intense, and another great preview for tomorrow. Both guys are gonna be sore before they even get to the ladder match! A rare no contest, but it made complete sense as all rules will be thrown out the window tomorrow in the ladder match.

After the bell, all ladder match particpants run down and go to war. Big Bill and Brody king attempt to pull out a ladder but they squabble over it, allowing Dralistico to dive onto them. This is carnage as all the refs and security run out to break it up too.

Backstage, Lexi Nair is with Action Andretti. He aims to give a medical update on Darius Martin…but here come The Kingdom and Roderick Strong. They have an update on Darius – he’s got a bruised ego. Strong says has found his next victim…ACTION!

Match Six: Buddy Matthews vs Yuta Wheeler

Arm work to begin, Yuta begins to take control but Buddy with the side headlock takedown. Buddy goes to swipe the legs of Wheeler but Yuta jumps over his arm to a stalemate. Rollup for 1 from Yuta, nails a dropkick. They head to the outside, and Matthews whips Wheeler into the barricade. Back inside the ring, Yuta dodges in the corner, both men on the apron, trading blows. OH YIKES, Buddy tosses Yuta from the apron, face first into the announce table!!

Back to his feet, Buddy allows Yuta to crawl back inside the ring but chops him into the corner. Yuta fights back, crossbody attempt but Matthews catches him. Hoists him to his shoulders, gut buster gets a 2. Buddy continues the assault but Yuta asks for more! High angle powerslam from Buddy gets 2. Spin kick to the midsection of Wheeler, and Buddy starts talking trash at him. Combination kicks, misses a PK and Yuta gets a wild swing to the face of Matthews. Another forearm! And another. Chops and forearms galore from Wheeler until Matthews gets a knee to the gut. Roaring elbow by Yuta, thrust kick from Buddy, and a step up kick. Victory roll by Yuta gets 2! Rebound German! 1, 2, no, Buddy gets the shoulder up. Buddy to the outside, Yuta with a suicide dive in response.

Seatbelt slam from Yuta gets 2. To the apron, Yuta looks for a German, Matthews counters and hangs him up across the buckles. Wheeler kicks Buddy away, draped over the middle rope, and Yuta gets a hanging splash to the back of the neck of Buddy. 1, 2, no. Yuta traps the arms, looking for the BCC stomps but Buddy gets out. Cheeky Nandos by Buddy, and a running powerbomb for 2. Stomp! 1, 2, 3 at 13:40.

Your winner by pinfall: Buddy Matthews

Rating: ***1/4 – This built up into a good back and forth contest, and they matched up pretty well. Two hungry guys ready to deliver whenever given the chance, this is what AEW does so well.

Buddy grabs a chair but here comes Claudio Castagnoli to chase him off. Claudio takes the mic. If Buddy wants the attention of the BCC, all he has to do is ask. Claudio likes to make his challenges face to face, in the light. He would hate to come to LA without kicking some ass. Claudio vs Buddy Matthews…unless Buddy has to ask Malakai for approval? Claudio wants him at Full Gear tomorrow. Please, wrestling Gods, give me what I want!

Promo video for Orange Cassidy vs Jon Moxley, as Cassidy explains that he HAS to beat Mox tomorrow night.

Match Seven: AEW Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida & TBS Champion Kris Statlander vs The Outcasts (Saraya & Ruby Soho)

Shida and Soho begin, Shida gets a dropkick to send Soho into the corner, and Shida ascends the ropes…but Ruby knocks her off. Ruby on Shida’s shoulders and drops her behind, tag to Kris. Double team combination from our women’s champions. Rollup by Ruby on Stat for 2, and a tag to Saraya. Stat with an armdrag and a shoulder tackle for 2. We see Julia Hart watching backstage. Tag to Ruby, double suplex attempt, but Kris suplexes both members of the Outcasts. Crossbody from Shida as she is tagged in, knee to the face of Saraya, and Shida suplexes Ruby into Saraya, stacking them up in the corner. 10 count punches connect…but the numbers game catches up and Ruby throws Shida to the mat from behind.

Shida draped over the ropes, Saraya on the apron driving knees to the chest. 1, 2, no. Tag to Soho, who boots Shida down in the corner, allowing Saraya to choke her from behind with referee Paul Turner distracted. Soho gets a front facelock as Shida tries for the tag but can’t reach. She makes the tag but Paul Turner was distracted so the tag isn’t allowed. Saraya avoids a suplex

Angelo Parker is shown in the crowd watching on. Boot to the midsection by Saraya, but an enziguri from Shida takes her down. Tag to Statlander! Tag to Ruby! Spinning discus lariat from Kris, uppercut in the corner, knee to Ruby, and a spinning fisherman’s driver gets 2. To the outside, Ruby throws Kris into the barricade right by Parker, and we see he is wearing a Ruby Soho shirt.

Ruby on Kris’ shoulders but a poisonrana connects! Shida with a missile dropkick though. Saraya in, Ruby joins her, Shida kicks her away. Double crossbody by Saraya and Hikaru to take each other out. Clubbing blows by Shida, knee to Soho, knee to Saraya! Parker is helping Soho up on the outside. Shida dives from the top rope but Saraya kicks her and gets a big DDT for 2 until Kris breaks it up.

Kris is sent to the outside and Saraya sees Angelo and Soho, momentarily distracting her. Katana to Saraya! Shida gets the win for her team at 10:34.

Your winners by pinfall: Hikaru Shida & Kris Statlander

Rating: **1/2 – Not sure this worked in the main event spot but the champions looked good so again it serves its purpose in getting everyone ready for tomorrow.

We now go to a sit-down interview as Tony Schiavone sits down with MJF, who complains that Renee Paquette must have been busy. Tomorrow, MJF defends two titles. MJF made a promise to Adam Cole and he intends to keep it. He knows he has a tough task ahead of him, but he will do literally whatever it takes to win. He told Cole the ROH tag team titles will be there waiting for him, and he will make sure that happens.

Regarding the World Title, the Triple B means everything to him. Unfortunately, Jay White reminds him of himself. White is insecure. He stole the title, trying to prove to himself that he belongs. White is going to lose because nobody is on the level with the devil.

Schiavone says that with a win over Jay White, MJF will have the most successful AEW World title defenses in company history. A lot is at stake. MJF looks at the ‘likelihoods’ he has overcome. The likelihood was slim to none that he would be standing here today as champion. What is the likelihood that MJF can hold the title for over 365 days and come out victorious tomorrow? Slim to none…but unfortunately for Jay White…MJF likes those odds. End show.