Sambus’ WWE Raw Review 7.28.25  

Hey Team 411! Steve Cook is unfortunately unavailable this evening, so Mr Saturday Night becomes Mr Monday Night this week. Theo Sambus here, ready to tackle the go-home show for Summerslam from the Raw crew.

That means we’ll get the final build towards the World title match between CM Punk and GUNTHER, as well as a Roman Reigns appearance before he teams with cousin Jey Uso to take on Bronson Reed & Bron Breakker at Summerslam Saturday.

There will be no shortage of action either, as we’ll get a singles preview of that tag encounter, with Jey Uso going one on one with Bronson Reed to see which team can get the upper hand at the last hurdle before Saturday. We also have an All-Star 8-Woman Tag, pitting Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, Stephanie Vaquer & Nikki Bella against Naomi, Chelsea Green, Piper Niven & Alba Fyre which could get pretty wild. Lastly, we’ll also see WWE World tag team title gold on the line, with the Judgment Day defending against challengers Cruz del Toro and Joaquin Wilde of the LWO.

Side note…who’s excited about WWE Unreal tomorrow?! I’m stoked! Really intrigued to see just how much they show, and how much access those cameras had. And I can’t wait for the impending ‘killing the business’ discourse which is going to be hilarious. Keyboard warriors (and Bubba Ray/Kevin Nash/Eric Bischoff podcasts) at the ready!

Location: Detroit, MI

Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Commentators: Michael Cole & Corey Graves

*We are live in Detroit with the In Memory of Hulk Hogan splash screen and the roster gathered on the stage (with Bischoff as well as Nick Hogan among notable guests). Triple H in voice over says Hogan inspired millions around the globe (I believe this is a recording of HHH from Smackdown on Friday) and we get another 10-bell salute for Terry Bollea.

*A Hogan video package set to ‘Ordinary’ by Alex Warren plays and of course it’s the usual high standard of tribute package the company does so well. Oh, a shot of Hogan and Vince!

*Netflix heads to commercial and we get a ‘Remembering Hulk Hogan’ segment from Wrestlemania V, Bash at the Beach, and Wrestlemania X8. That’s cool.

*Michael Cole shows us a sneak peak of the MetLife Stadium getting ready for Summerslam this weekend.

*Jey Uso makes his way to the ring. Before Uso can get too comfortable, we hear Paul Heyman with his ‘Ladies and Gentlemen’ and here comes the man himself. His name is Paul Heyman, and he didn’t come out here tonight to be disrespectful to Jey Uso. He came out here to speak man to man, former Bloodline member to former Bloodline member. He wanted to speak from the heart, but Heyman is cut off by ‘OTC’ chants. Heyman wants to speak about family. Heyman is about to get in the ring but doesn’t like the look in Uso’s eyes so he backs up the ramp.

Heyman says Jey Uso is teaming with Roman Reigns in the name of family. Where Heyman comes from, he knows that family is always going to let you down or get you in trouble. Trust the Oracle, that’s not a prediction, that’s a prophecy. Heyman can see Uso isn’t buying this so how’s this instead. When Uso was a kid, did his mother tell him it was Santa Claus that left the presents under the tree? He didn’t. In other words, Uso’s mother lied to him. All of our mothers lied to us. Except for the Jewish ones, because Heyman’s tribe knows better. Did Uso’s father tell him to be more iconic than he was? Uso’s father lied to him too. When Reigns named a next in line for Tribal Chief, he didn’t name Jey, he picked Solo. How did that work out for your family, Jey? Only now does he pick Jey Uso…and Roman Reigns lies to Jey too. Heyman is only saying this because he loved Jey Uso. He loves him just like family. YEET!

Heyman tosses the mic and now it’s Jey Uso’s turn to speak. Uso says family is why he is here. Keep running your mouth about his family. Uso will pull up for his family every single time. That Bloodline still runs deep in his veins. Heyman is out here disrespecting him. Jey went out on his own, proved to himself that he could win the World title. Where the hell is Heyman’s family? Here’s what’s going to happen. Heyman screwed Reigns at Wrestlemania. So what happens tonight and at Summerslam is on his ass. YEET! Now Uso wants to run it back and he leads the crowd in some YEETING.

*AJ Styles is in the house! Six-person tag team action in-bound.

AJ Styles & The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Sane) vs The Judgment Day (Dirty Dom, Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez)

Styles is fired up but Dom tags out to Raquel, forcing Styles out of the ring. Asuka joins the fray and dropkicks Raquel into the ropes. Backfist connects along with a flurry of kicks and strikes. Kairi in, double dropkicks from the Kabuki Warriors. Sane goes up top, diving crossbody caught and Raquel snake eyes’ Sane, tagging in Perez for the cover, gets a 2. Reverse tijeras from Kairi, dropkick in the corner, and Dom pulls Roxy out of the way to avoid the double knees from Kairi. Big boot from Raquel on the outside, and she tosses Sane back in the ring as we head to commercial.

Judgment Day work over Kairi during commercial, and Raquel takes Kari’s head off with a clothesline as we come back. Powerslam by Raquel, springboard moonsault by Perez, cover for 2. Spin kick to Sane, Kairi ducks another strike and hits a spear! Sane tries for the tag but Raquel pulls Asuka off the apron, and Dom attacks Styles, keeping Kairi as the legal member of the team. Backpack stunner by Kairi, Raquel prevents the tag again but ends up going shoulder first into the ringpost…tag to Styles! AJ brings Dom in the hard way and he goes to town on Mysterio. Sliding forearm connects, ushigoroshi! Styles lines up for the Phenomenal Forearm but Roxanne Perez steps in front to shield Dom! Pele to Dom! Asuka kicks Raquel on the outside, Kairi is ready to fly….STYLES TOSSES HER UP FOR THE INSANE ELBOW TO THE FLOOR! Phenomenal Forearm connects on Dom for the 1, 2, 3!

Winners: AJ Styles & The Kabuki Warriors

Time: 10:43

Rating: *** – Perfunctory stuff until the closing section which ruled. The moments of interaction between Dom and Perez are of course of note here, sure to play into proceedings when Morgan returns, and they’re being teased just enough to eek out the intrigue without going too heavy handed. Kairi getting her insane moment was cool.

*Jackie Redmond is with Sheamus last week, reflecting on his match last week which was full of big meaty men slapping meat, giving Big E a shout out for that one. Here comes Big G with the New Day. Sheamus asks if Grayson wants to fight, and says he mus be crying out for a banger beatdown. Grayson says they aren’t scared but when he turns around, the New Day are nowhere to be seen.

Sheamus vs ‘Big G’ Grayson Waller

Grayson gets some cheap shots in early until Sheamus knocks him back with an axe handle smash to the face. Waller hits a rolling flatliner and is very proud of himself. Sheamus muscles Waller up for a powerslam, hooks the mouth for a Dublin Smile. Waller slaps him and then backs away, creating space. Sheamus follows him, slaps him across the face, and hits a Finlay roll on the outside. ‘Are you not entertained!’ Drive-by kick by Waller and he bounces Sheamus’ head off the buckles. Waller with a tornado DDT onto the apron! Back in the ring, Sheamus hits a huge knee to the face and then delivers banger after banger to the chest of Grayson.

Sheamus signals for the Brogue Kick…but here comes Rusev for the distraction! Rollup by Waller, 1, 2, no. Brogue Kick! 1, 2, 3.

Winner: Sheamus

Time: 4:09

Rating: N/R – Glorified squash and we’re definitely not taking Grayson seriously at this point, but it was fun to see Sheamus knock him about.

*Immediately after the bell, Rusev enters the ring and starts whacking Sheamus with the shillelagh. Accolade locked in! Rusev signals that he will humble and break Sheamus.

*Jackie Redmond speaks to Naomi backstage. This weekend her first title defense is a big one, against Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky, and this time they will be prepared for her. Naomi says Rhea isn’t the only one bringing the bruality, and like Iyo, Naomi can fly high too. Tonight Naomi will bring a cautionary tale to her opponents. Whether its the past, present or future of this division, she will take out everyone. They have all been warned to proceed with caution.

*Lyra Valkyria WALKS backstage.

*During commercial, Byron Saxton catches up with The New Day. Kofi resents him trying to drive a wedge between them and Waller. Xavier demands the crowd get on their knees and scream out in unison, Thank God for the New Day!

*We hear from various superstars remembering Hulk Hogan. Logan Paul says he was larger than life. Styles equates Hogan with pro wrestling. Hacksaw Jim Duggan lost a friend and a mentor. Jimmy Hart says this just made Hogan tick. Natalya says he transcended wrestling. The Miz calls him a pillar, an icon. Rhodes says he is the model superstar.

*Paul Heyman is with Bronson Reed backstage. Heyman hears that Uso’s family says that with Seth Rollins out of action, they’re a group without a leader. Bron Breakker tells reed he’s got this, they’ve got this. He’s going to destroy Jey Uso and they will restore the power and control over WWE. Reed says tonight, any member of Uso’s family will be left down and out and Tsunami’d. Heyman gloats with Bron, and Bron says he has a plan.

*Lyra Valkyria heads to the ring. She says she’s not just wearing her big shoes, these are her Becky stompers. She will be standing here next week as your first ever 2-time IC champion…or she will have failed and will never get to challenge while Becky is champion. Becky will have to beat her into the ground if she thinks she will leave Summerslam with her title. Lyra has seen everything Becky Lynch has ever done, she knows what she’s capable of. But Becky can’t say the same for Valkyria. Lyra is prepared to go to a place she has never been before…and here comes The Man!

Becky Lynch is approaching from behind but Lyra is ready for her, diving dropkick to the FACE! Lyra grabs a kendo stick and starts wailing away at Lynch. Lyra looks for Nightwing but Becky retreats. Lyra stands tall as the road to Summerslam for these two looks clear.

*Corey Graves sits down with Sami Zayn earlier today. Zayn says Kross has been a thorn in his side for months now. It’s impeding him, getting in the way of his goals, so at Summerslam he is putting an end to it.

Karrion Kross shows up so Graves gets the hell out of there. Kross wanted to blast him the second he walked in the room, but Kross wants to get Sami to show his true colors. After Kross beats him at Summerslam, Sami has to say ‘Kross told the truth’ and that will be enough. Sami is no different than anyone else, and is no better than Kross. Sami says Kross thinks he’s so smart. Sami says he will say whatever he wants him to say if he can beat Sami. But maybe he’s wrong, about everyone else, about himself. When Sami beats Kross, he wants Kross to say he was wrong. Sami will see him at Summerslam.

*Jackie Redmond speaks to Bayley, who came up short last week. Bayley is not scheduled to be at Summerslam, so what is next for Bayley. Bayley shrugs, and says she lost all her opportunities. She is a very sad panda, and is at a loss for words. Bayley walks off as Jackie sends it back to Cole, noting that Bayley seems lost.

Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, Stephanie Vaquer & Nikki Bella vs Naomi, Chelsea Green, Piper Niven & Alba Fyre

Ripley and Naomi begin, with Naomi avoiding offense at first. Short-arm clotheslines from Ripley, and a tag to Chelsea who is nervous about getting in the ring with Rhea. Nikki Bella in, Louise Thesz Press! Nikki drives Chelsea into the Secret Hervice, and Chelsea spills to the floor. Tag to Alba, Nikki takes on both women until Alba knocks her down with a big kick. Niven in, elbow drop for 2 and we go to commercial.

During the break, Niven and Naomi maintain control over Nikki. Enziguri from Naomi, Niven back in. splash in the corner. Alba in now, distracting the ref to allow for some cheap shots. Back from break, snapmare delivered from Bella to Naomi. Naomi mocks the Nikki dance and hits a sliding slap! Bella with a springboard knee to the face, tag to Iyo! Iyo takes it to Alba Fyre, also legal. Stomp to the chest! Dropkick to Alba, Chelsea in with a kick to knock Sky down, covers for 2. Niven works over Iyo in the corner, another splash. Naomi with a running forearm, quick tags here. Sky tries to fight back, Naomi gets her on the apron and hits the Heat Seeking Missile. Leaping leg drop, cover, 1, 2, no. Chelsea with a codebreaker to Iyo, Niven in with a senton, and Alba follows with a crossbody, but the cover gets broken up. Ripley gets involved now but gets planted with a Black Hole Slam from Niven, then sent into the steel steps.

Fyre and Iyo trade blows, flapjack by Sky. Stephanie is waiting for the tag! Tag to Vaquer! Spingboard crossbody to Chelsea. Sole Food to Niven! Naomi tries to attack from behind but Vaquer delivers repeated headbutts, and now all four opponents are down in each corner. Vaquer with double knees to Chelsea and Fyre but Naomi grabs her to interrupt. DEVIL’S KISS to Chelsea! 1, 2, Fyre breaks it up. Bella Buster to Fyre. Naomi grabs her title belt and goes to leave but Iyo grabs her from behind and tosses her back in the ring. Springboard dropkick connects. Iyo and Bella do the ‘crazy shtick’ and Niven attacks from behind, doing the pose too. But here comes Mami! Headbutt to Niven. RIPTIDE! Chelsea slaps Ripley and regrets it. Vaquer with the SVB! 1, 2, 3!

Winners: Iyo Sky, Nikki Bella, Rhea Ripley & Stephania Vaquer

Time: 14:37

Rating: **3/4 – No real substance but Bella held her own, and Vaquer got to be the house of fire at the end and continues to outshine the division; she is such a star already.

*Backstage in the Judgment Day locker room, Finn Balor gives a pep talk. They’ve been down and out before. All these factions that come and go, and the only one that remains is The Judgment Day. Dom asks if Finn wants any assistance, but Balor assures him he’ll be fine. Roxanne hands Dom a Switch 2 to play some 2K25 and Raquel reminds Dom that Liv loves 2K25 too. Dom says he should call her.

*Rhea Ripley and her teammates catch up and celebrate backstage. Ripley says she will finally have Sky’s number this weekend. Sky reminds her she’s never beaten her, and never will. Ripley replies that she’ll see about that.

[WWE World Tag Team Championships] The Judgment Day (Finn Balor & JD McDonagh) (c) vs The LWO (Cruz del Toro & Joaquin Wilde)

Balor and Wilde have a feeling out process, with Wilde knocking Balor down with a dropkick. Del Toro in, sunset flip but Balor rolls through for a dropkick of his own. McDonagh in, drop toe hold, but misses a kick and Del Toro kicks him before tagging in Wilde. Del Toro with the assisted arm drag on top of McDonagh, and then nails a moonsault. Quick tags from Judgment Day, clothesline in the corner from McDonagh, but Del Toro fights back and sends both guys to the floor. Wilde with a crossbody to the floor! The LWO celebrate this momentary respite as we head to commercial.

Double baseball slides from the challengers. Wilde up top, gets met with a dropkick in midair! Back elbow connects along with a back suplex. Double team suplex from Balor and JD, Wilde kicks out at 2. Balor gets in a cheap shot on Wilde, but McDonagh gets launched into Balor on the apron. Tag to Del Toro, crossbody connects, dropkicks galore. Tijeras to McDonagh. JD gets caught in a tree of woe, and Del Toro follows up with a Coast to Coast! 1, 2, NO.

Jawbreaker from McDonagh, tag to Balor. Wilde tags in, jumps into some kicks. LWO both in, stereo suplexes! And they hit stereo suicide dives too. Springboard moonsault back in the ring, Del Toro with the Phoenix Splash but McDonagh breaks up the pin attempt. JD and Wilde spill to the floor but here comes El Grande Americano! Del Toro is distracted, but here’s Dragon Lee to take out El Grande Americano. Small package by Balor gets 2. Enziguri to JD on the apron. Wilde with a flipping senton to the floor! Del Toro up top, a different El Grande takes him out! Coup de Grace! Balor covers, 1, 2, 3!

Winners and STILL WWE World Tag Team Champions: Judgment Day

Time: 10:55

Rating: ***1/4 – Simple story of Judgment Day trying to slow things down while LWO focused on the high spots, and it built into a pretty exciting affair here. Last few minutes were all-out action. Just who IS that ‘new’ El Grande?!

*Returning back from commercial, here comes the World Heavyweight Champion, GUNTHER!

Gunther takes the mic as the CM Punk chants begin. Gunther tells everyone to calm down, because last week was a clean victory for him. He went toe to toe on the mic with supposedly the best talker in the business. What he did was walk down that aisle, look him in the eye, and told him what would happen at Summerslam, and he left the voice of the voiceless speechless. Gunther made Punk understand that he will never be World Heavyweight Champion. Most importantly, he made him shut the hell up.

Cue Cult of Personality! CM Punk is here! Punk walks to the ring, hands behind his back. He steps inside the ring and grabs a mic.

Speechless? No, more dumbfounded, but only because of the gravity of the situation, where it dawned on him standing opposite someone as great as Gunther, that Punk doesn’t want to be World Heavyweight Champion. He NEEDS to be champion. He needs it like he needs air in his lungs, like he needs his heart to pump blood through his veins. He doesn’t drink, smoke, or do drugs, but he understands addiction, because wrestling is his addiction. He needs to raise that strap above his head as a thank you to all the people that chanted his name for over 10 years. Gunther might think that’s a consolation prize, but that means something to Punk. As great as Gunther is, he dares to come out and say Punk doesn’t deserve to call himself the best in the world? Correct, Punk doesn’t deserve it, he earned the right to do so. Gunther is as arrogant as Punk but can’t back it up. Compare their two careers, this isn’t apples to apples.

Gunther tries to shut him up again, but Punk puts his hand on Gunther’s mic. Punk says he wasn’t finished. There’s levels to this, kid. Punk says Gunther is not on his level. On Saturday night, Punk is leaving as World Heavyweight Champion, but at least Gunther will know what it feels like to share the ring with the best in the world.

Gunther is left fuming as Punk exits the ring and heads back. Alright, that was a great Punk promo there.

*Cole and Graves talk us through the Summerslam card. We get a preview of Jackie Redmond speaking to Jelly Roll, more of which we will see on the 3-hour pre-show. 3 hours?! Oof.

Jey Uso vs Bronson Reed (w/ Paul Heyman)

Jey takes it to Reed from the get go. He tries to whip Reed into the corner, Reed reverses though, only for Jey to turn the tables again and hit a running hip attack in the corner for 2. Senton from Reed connects, and he follows up with clubbing blows to the back to stay in control. Hard Irish whip into the buckles. Jey gets the feet up in the corner, dives in a crossbody but is caught by Reed, front slam. We head to commercial as Uso rolls to the floor to recover.

Reed locks in a chinlock as Uso gets back in the ring. Jey tries to battle back but Reed puts a stop to that quickly. Elbow drop delivered, and Heyman tells him to hit him so hard his whole family feels it, ha! Senton misses as Jey rolls out of the way. Yeet right hands connect, Reed rolls to the floor, and Jey follows with a suicide dive. Bron Breaker runs down the ramp, SPEAR!! That’s enough for the DQ.

Winner: Jey Uso (by DQ)

Time: 7:09

Rating: ** – Didn’t have a chance to get going before the DQ finish. This was just a vehicle for getting Roman out here.

*Breakker and Reed start beating down Jey in the ring, but here comes the OTC! Roman Reigns makes his way to the ring, rights unloading on Breakker. He tries to muscle Reed up, can’t do it. Reed gets sent shoulder first into the post. Reigns helps Jey Uso to his feet and Uso delivers a superkick to Bron. Superman Punch to Reed. The former Bloodline cohorts stand tall, and Reigns head outside with Jey…BUT BRON SPEARS REIGNS! Reed takes out Uso too. They head back inside the ring, Bron with a spear to Jey this time. Breakker directs traffic and tells Reed to go up top. He sets Uso up for the TSUNAMI and it connects.

Breakker is poised on the apron, and he dives into Reigns leaning against the announce table with the flying lariat. Breakker and Reed stand tall…but Bron isn’t done. He hoists Reign onto his shoulders and slides him into the ring. TSUNAMI to Reigns!!

He’s still not done! Reigns and Uso are positioned by the barricade…Bron takes a run up…SPEAR THROUGH THE BARRICADE! Reed takes the sneakers of Reigns haha. Reed holds them up as trophies as we head off the air.