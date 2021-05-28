Sammy Guevara On Adjusting to His Babyface Turn, Wanting to Focus On His Own Goals Soon

Sammy Guevara underwent a big character adjustment when he turned babyface, and the AEW star discussed the transition and more in a new interview. Guevara, who is set to compete in Stadium Stampede as part of the Inner Cirle vs. Pinnacle feud, spoke with Bleacher Report and some highlights are below:

On what to expect from Stadium Stampede: “With Sammy Guevara, it’s a show anytime I’m on. Every time I go out there, I do my best to give people something good to watch. I think that’s pretty apparent with any match I have ever had with AEW, and Sunday isn’t going to be any different. I’m always trying to outdo myself. This is the second Stadium Stampede and I’m in a competition with The Pinnacle, but I’m also in competition with last year’s match. I want to be better than I was yesterday, so I am going to try to top what we did last year.”

On his babyface turn: “Being a heel is easier for me. It just comes naturally. From the first Dynamite, people were booing me. I guess I just have one of those faces people want to punch. That’s what I’ve heard. I try not to act to heelish or too babyface-ish. I just try to be me.”

On his heel persona compared to what he’s really like: “I feel like I’m a genuine dude. In wrestling, you’ll see a lot of people who are good guys on screen but in real life, they’re real pieces of s**t. I get told a lot that I am much nicer than people thought I was going to be.”

On his highlight in AEW: “It’s hard. I’ve had a lot of big moments in AEW. Getting chased and hit by the golf cart. A lot of these moments I mention, you’ll notice they don’t end too well for me. Getting to wrestle Matt Hardy on PPV and main-eventing last year’s Double or Nothing were big moments. The first Dynamite, to me, felt like a main event.”

On toning down his in-ring style: “Early on in my career, I was basically doing anything. I was taking powerbombs off the top rope, any crazy bump I can take. Recently, I’m trying to have some longevity and what I do is very dangerous. I have to pick and choose my moments now. I’m only 27, but I am feeling these bumps more than I did in my early 20s.”

On being more goal-oriented: “I’m definitely a goal-oriented person. My goal has always been to be the world champion and I said that on the first episode of Dynamite. I try to give people a good show and show that I can perform at the highest levels against guys like Kenny Omega and Hardy … I feel like this feud has been going on for so long that I lost sight of some of my goals. I want to get back on track and what I feel is my destiny, and that is becoming the champion.”

On who he’s looking forward to facing: “Jungle Boy. I think he and I would have an insane matchup.”

On his vlog: “Outside of wrestling, my interest is just making videos in general. Maybe later on in life, I’ll be an editor or help make movies. I have always liked making videos and getting cool angles and things like that. Editing is always a pain when starting, but once I got into the process, I fell in love with it. It’s therapeutic in a way. You feel like you’re creating something. I like short stuff because I think our attention spans are small. I would love to one day make a movie in some aspect. I always thought of being on camera but after this past year with the vlog, I found that I really enjoy behind-the-scenes stuff and trying to help come up with the skits. That’s an aspect I never knew I would like. As wrestlers, we all want to be the star of the show, but I’m finding that I kind of enjoy taking a backseat and helping to create.”