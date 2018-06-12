Quantcast

 

WWE News: Samoa Joe Changes His Hairstyle, Randy Orton Does Some Target Practice, Duke Wrestler Eyeing WWE After The Olympics

June 12, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
– Samoa Joe was sporting a new hairstyle while doing media in Memphis this morning…

– Here is a video of Randy Orton with one of his stepsons and a friend doing some target practice…

– According to wralSportsFan, Duke senior wrestler Jacob Kasper is eyeing a WWE career after the 2020 Olympics. He has the following to say…

“In 2020, I plan to go to Tokyo and win a gold medal and then after than transition to the WWE and sports entertainment.”

