WWE News: Samoa Joe Changes His Hairstyle, Randy Orton Does Some Target Practice, Duke Wrestler Eyeing WWE After The Olympics

– Samoa Joe was sporting a new hairstyle while doing media in Memphis this morning…

WWE’s Smackdown Live In Memphis tonight. I caught up with Samoa Joe about what to expect tonight and how he much he loves Memphis BBQ and Memphis’ history of wrestling or raslin’! See my report on @wmcactionnews5 at 4pm. @WWE @WWESmackDownLiv @SamoaJoe pic.twitter.com/GQjGM8HrW3 — Andrew Douglas (@ADouglasWMC) June 12, 2018

– Here is a video of Randy Orton with one of his stepsons and a friend doing some target practice…



– According to wralSportsFan, Duke senior wrestler Jacob Kasper is eyeing a WWE career after the 2020 Olympics. He has the following to say…

“In 2020, I plan to go to Tokyo and win a gold medal and then after than transition to the WWE and sports entertainment.”