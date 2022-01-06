wrestling / News
Samoa Joe Released By WWE
Samoa Joe’s time with WWE is at an end, as he has been released by the company. Sean Ross Sapp has confirmed with WWE that Joe has been released from his contract.
Joe was originally released from the company in April of 2021 as part of last year’s post-WrestleMania roster cuts. He was brought back soon after in June and appeared as an enforcer for the (now-released) William Regal before returning to the ring and defeating Karrion Kross in August for the NXT Championship in his first match back.
However, Joe then had to vacate the title in September of that year due to an injury. He had not returned to TV since then.
Samoa Joe has been released by WWE, Fightful has confirmed with the company.
More details to come on https://t.co/jy8u4a7WDa this evening. pic.twitter.com/qmr6AC8mpR
— Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) January 6, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Angelo Dawkins On His Reaction To Street Profits Not Being On WrestleMania 37 Card, Dream Match For WrestleMania 38
- Booker T On Big E Losing the WWE Title At Day 1, How Fan Reaction Compares To His WrestleMania 19 Loss To Triple H
- CM Punk and MJF Reference WrestleMania, WWE Releases In AEW Dynamite Promos
- WWE Releases Timothy Thatcher, Danny Burch, William Regal, Road Dogg & More In NXT & Performance Center Cuts