Samoa Joe Released By WWE

Samoa Joe’s time with WWE is at an end, as he has been released by the company. Sean Ross Sapp has confirmed with WWE that Joe has been released from his contract.

Joe was originally released from the company in April of 2021 as part of last year’s post-WrestleMania roster cuts. He was brought back soon after in June and appeared as an enforcer for the (now-released) William Regal before returning to the ring and defeating Karrion Kross in August for the NXT Championship in his first match back.

However, Joe then had to vacate the title in September of that year due to an injury. He had not returned to TV since then.