wrestling / News
Samoa Joe Wins NXT Championship in Return Match at WWE NXT Takeover 36 (Clips)
Samoa Joe’s return match saw him become a three-time NXT Champion, beating Karrion Kross at WWE NXT Takeover 36. Joe defeated Kross in the main event of Sunday’s PPV, pinning him with the Muscle Buster.
The win makes Joe victorious in his first match since February of 2020, when he was on the losing side of a six-man tag match on Raw. Joe was sidelined with a concussion after that and has had an eventful road since, working commentary and then being released before he was quickly brought back for NXT, initially as an enforcer for William Regal.
Joe ends Kross’ NXT Championship run at 136 days, having win the title at night two of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver in April. The win makes Joe the first three-time NXT Champion.
You can see highlights from the match below. Our live coverage of NXT Takeover 36 here.
HERE WE GO.
MAIN EVENT TIME at #NXTTakeOver 36!@SamoaJoe returns to the ring to challenge @WWEKarrionKross for the #WWENXT Championship.
🦚 @peacockTV https://t.co/O4Pyhh5k3P
🌎 @WWENetwork https://t.co/nlCkSwiAuM pic.twitter.com/PCJLjvoNUu
— WWE (@WWE) August 23, 2021
#WWENXT Champion @WWEKarrionKross is on a path of destruction!@SamoaJoe#NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/q9jjVq4R0z
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 23, 2021
PREPARE FOR TROUBLE.
AND MAKE IT DOUBLE.@SamoaJoe@WWEKarrionKross#NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/Ux8e9xzo4w
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 23, 2021
The SAMOAN SUBMISSION MACHINE!@SamoaJoe@WWEKarrionKross#NXTChampionship#NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/4OVq6Xw5SE
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 23, 2021
COQUINA CLUTCH!!!#NXTChampionship#NXTTakeOver@SamoaJoe@WWEKarrionKross pic.twitter.com/CF2ffRP0wM
— WWE (@WWE) August 23, 2021
It's going to take a lot more for @WWEKarrionKross to put away @SamoaJoe. #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/3txTbqEqZQ
— WWE (@WWE) August 23, 2021
The legendary @SamoaJoe has dethroned @WWEKarrionKross to become the NEW #NXTChampion at #NXTTakeOver! pic.twitter.com/S9vC0UKbqw
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 23, 2021
HISTORY HAS BEEN MADE.@SamoaJoe is the first ever THREE-TIME #NXTChampion!#NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/7qe5CK4Yzv
— WWE (@WWE) August 23, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Bianca Belair Comments On Loss to Becky Lynch at SummerSlam, Sasha Banks Missing Show
- Sarah Logan On What She Told Vince McMahon After WWE Release, Vince’s Reaction To Her Not Wanting To Wear Makeup
- Details On What Tony Khan Told AEW Rampage Crowd Prior To CM Punk’s Debut
- AEW Reportedly Set To Make Third ‘Major Acquisition’ After Alleged CM Punk and Bryan Danielson Signings