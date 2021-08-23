Samoa Joe Wins NXT Championship in Return Match at WWE NXT Takeover 36 (Clips)

Samoa Joe’s return match saw him become a three-time NXT Champion, beating Karrion Kross at WWE NXT Takeover 36. Joe defeated Kross in the main event of Sunday’s PPV, pinning him with the Muscle Buster.

The win makes Joe victorious in his first match since February of 2020, when he was on the losing side of a six-man tag match on Raw. Joe was sidelined with a concussion after that and has had an eventful road since, working commentary and then being released before he was quickly brought back for NXT, initially as an enforcer for William Regal.

Joe ends Kross’ NXT Championship run at 136 days, having win the title at night two of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver in April. The win makes Joe the first three-time NXT Champion.

