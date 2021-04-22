Samoa Joe Shoots Down Story That He Broke His Tailbone At TNA Bound For Glory 2008

Samoa Joe has finally spoken out to deny a longstanding myth that he suffered a broken tailbone at TNA Bound For Glory 2008. Joe posted to his Twitter account on Tuesday to deny the story that has circulated since the event that he suffered the injury after he landed on concrete steps after missing a big running dropkick. The spot was long cited by fans who said that Joe’s ringwork was never the same after.

Joe had never commented on the story before now, and he noted that he didn’t because it became a “social experiment” for him. You can see his comments below:

“Nope, in fact I didn’t miss a day of work. I have refrained commenting on this because I have enjoyed how the legend grew over the years & it been somewhat of a social experiment for me watching it manifest as such a absolute truth. Person did his homework. Myth busted. “Also it was never suppose to be what it was in the chaos of the crowd Sting was moved down the steps and what was supposed to be a cool slightly dangerous flying forearm had to be audibled into that mid air much to my surprise. “The social experiment started when wrestlers I would meet would bring it up to me as a fact some even saying that ‘Man that changed your style up huh’ which I would agree with, then internally shake my head at how easily rumor becomes fact. “In fact in this media environment I stopped trying to debunk things said about me because in the battle of “truth” vs “narrative”, narrative will always find a way to justify why truth is wrong. Also it makes it easier for me to sus out who is full of it. Just to clarify if you where a colleague who ASKED me about it I told the truth, even some fans I met a autograph signings BUT if you stated it to me as fact, I let you believe what you want. Mainly because you didn’t have the common courtesy to even see if it was true.”

Also it was never suppose to be what it was in the chaos of the crowd Sting was moved down the steps and what was supposed to be a cool slightly dangerous flying forearm had to be audibled into that mid air much to my surprise . — Samoa Joe (@SamoaJoe) April 20, 2021

In fact in this media environment I stopped trying to debunk things said about me because in the battle of “truth” vs “narrative”, narrative will always find a way to justify why truth is wrong. Also it makes it easier for me to sus out who is full of it. — Samoa Joe (@SamoaJoe) April 20, 2021