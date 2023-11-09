wrestling / News
Samoa Joe Vacates ROH TV Title On AEW Dynamite
November 8, 2023
Samoa Joe has set the AEW World Title in his sights, vacating the ROH TV Championship on this week’s Dynamite. On Wednesday’s show, Joe announced that he was relinquishing the title that he’s held for 575 days and is going after MJF’s AEW World Championship.
There’s no word on when Joe will get his title match, or what the plan is for determining the next ROH TV Champion.
Samoa Joe just vacated the #ROH World Television Championship?!?
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@samoajoe | @RingOfHonor pic.twitter.com/jSvVvaFa2q
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 9, 2023