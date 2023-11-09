wrestling / News

Samoa Joe Vacates ROH TV Title On AEW Dynamite

November 8, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Samoa Joe AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

Samoa Joe has set the AEW World Title in his sights, vacating the ROH TV Championship on this week’s Dynamite. On Wednesday’s show, Joe announced that he was relinquishing the title that he’s held for 575 days and is going after MJF’s AEW World Championship.

There’s no word on when Joe will get his title match, or what the plan is for determining the next ROH TV Champion.

