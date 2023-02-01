Samoan SWAT Team vs. The Mane Event Set For MLW Superfight

Major League Wrestling has announced a tag team match between The Samoan SWAT Team and The Mane Event for MLW Superfight. The event happens this Saturday at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

SST vs Mane Event in Philly Saturday

SuperFight’23 card to highlight the tag team division

Major League Wrestling today announced The Samoan SWAT Team vs. The Mane Event at MLW SuperFight’23 this Saturday, February 4 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

Tickets start at $15 at MLW2300.com and the 2300 Arena box office.

From the Big Top, a ringleader (Midas Black) and his trusty circus lion (Jay Lyon) have barnstormed throughout wrestling delivering “The Greatest Show in Professional Wrestling”. Now, the duo known as the Mane Event look to plant their tentpoles in Major League Wrestling.

Now these ringmasters look to bring their unique brand of carnival combat to MLW and do so with audacious splash as they square off with the Samoan SWAT TEAM.

Undefeated since debuting last spring in MLW, Lance Anoa’i and Juicy Finau have decimated all tag teams in the division. With MLW’s open door policy in full effect, the SST welcome a rumble with Mane Event.

Can the Mane Event juggle the ferocity of the SST?

Find out LIVE Saturday night, February 4th at MLW SuperFight’23 in Philadelphia!