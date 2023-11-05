SANADA Breaks Record for Longest IWGP World Heavyweight Title Reign

SANADA is now the longest-reigning IWGP World Heavyweight Champion of all time. As of November 5th, SANADA has held the championship for 212 days. That puts him just over the 211 day reign by Shingo Takagi, who held the title from June 2021 to January of 2022.

The IWGP World Heavyweight Championship was instituted in March of 2021 when the IWGP Heavyweight Championship and IWGP Intercontinental Championship were unified under Kota Ibushi. SANADA won the title on April 8th, defeating Kazuchika Okada at NJPW Sakura Genesis 2023. His next title defense is currently set to be against Tetsuya Naito at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18. Assuming he holds the title until then, he will have been champion for 272 days at that point.