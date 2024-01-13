Sanders’ AEW Rampage Review 1.12.24  

Another Fantastic Friday is here and so is the weekend! Hello everyone, I am Lee Sanders and I am back for another edition of AEW Rampage coverage! Hope everybody’s been well and staying warm as the cold front continues on the east coast. AEW Homecoming week continues as in action we’ll see AEW the Continental Crown Championship defended by Eddie Kingston against Wheeler Yuta. Elsewhere, Hikaru Shida takes on Queen Aminata. Finally, Swerve Strickland goes 1-on-1 with Matt Sydal.

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Venue: Daily’s Place

Commentators: Jim Ross, Excalibur, and Tony Schiavone

MATCH 1: Continental Crown Championship-Eddie Kingston(c) vs Wheeler Yuta

Both men start this by exchanging a few takedown / grapple holds before resetting. Yuta with a nice arm takedown before going for a cover that’s a quick kickout. A rope break soon follows as Kingston reaches for it in time before another lockup. Yuta finds Kingston in another her pinning predicament before going for another rope break. Yuta, quickly goes for a headlock as Kingston goes for a rope break. Yuta kicks Kingston’s head in disgust as the action spills outside the ring. Yuta hits a suicide tope before going back in the ring to connect with a big crossbody. It’s just not an Eddie Kingston match without those funny machine gun chops before Yuta focuses on Kingston’s right arm by typing it up between the ropes. Smart move by Wheeler Yuta who drives Kingston shoulder first into the barricades. Both men are fighting over by the stage ramp where Yuta stomps on the right arm of Kingston. Back inside the ring, Yuta tries for a cover as there’s another kickout. Yuta with a dropkick as we head into our first set of commercials. We are back as it’s been all Wheeler Yuta in this opening contest. Yuta going back to that right arm/tricep area, trying to take away a large portion of Eddie’s offense. Yuta with a takedown followed by another lateral press for a kickout. It’s followed by kicks to the back of Kingston which pisses him off! Kingston briefly has a spark of strikes and chops before Yuta takes him down again. Kingston with a capture suplex followed by an exploder! Kingston follows up with a spiked ddt as somehow Yuta kicks out. Kingston sets up Yuta on the top rope and hits him with a series of chops. Yuta somehow comes from out of nowhere with a diving ddt for a two-count near fall! Yuta goes for his trademark elbow strikes on the right arm of Eddie. Yuta follows it up with a cross arm breaker that transitions into a single armbar submission hold. Somehow, Yuta pulls off a German suplex and gets a near fall. Yuta tries for a suplex and settles for a frog splash as Kingston kicks out. Yuta goes for a single-arm wristlock as Kingston breaks free! Yuta with a series of kicks to the bad arm as Kingston somehow hits a backfist on his bad arm. It’s followed by a half & half suplex and the northern lights bomb for the victory.

Winner:Eddie Kingston (18 minutes)

Rating:***

GAWD DAMN THAT WAS GOOD.

The Hardys are with Mark Briscoe and Rene Paquette as they give each other props for their performance last week. The Hardys present Mark with a Hardys chain as they proclaim themselves a trios tag team. The segment ends by them saying if any team wants a piece of them then to come get some.

MATCH 2: Swerve Strickland vs Matt Sydal

Swerve with a rollup but only a two count. Sydal comes through with a bridge pinning predicament for a two-count. Swerve to the top rope and connects with a diving elbow into th back of Sydal before showboating. Swerve with a torture rack before going for a lateral press for a kickout. Swerve tries picking up Sydal as Sydal counters with a leg scissors takedown. Swerve comes back with a backbreaker as he bounces off the ropes and looks for a kick. Sydal counters with pretty roundhouse kick, followed by the airway crash for a near fall. Sydal misses a roundhouse kick as Swerve sets him up for the rolling flatliner and vertical suplex! Swerve climbs to the top for the stomp attempt and misses as Sydal escapes. Sydal gets stopped in his tracks as he tried looking for a rollup as Swerve plants him with the JML driver for the win.

Winner:Swerve Strickland (6 minutes)

Rating:***

Who’s House?

Private Party interrupts Top Flight backstage interview with Rene as they welcome Private Party to a fight. The challenge is accepted as now we just need to see when it all goes down.

MATCH 3: Hikaru Shida takes vs Queen Aminata

Shoulder tackle by both women goes nowhere. Shida comes through with another shoulder tackle that grounds the Queen. Shida unloads with a series of right hands to the head of Aminata. Aminata slips out the corner and connects with a big elbow strike. A hip attack follows as well as a boot to the side of the head as we head into another set of commercials. We are back as Aminata kicks Shida in the back. Shida comes back with a kick of her own as she invites Aminata to return the favor. Both of these women are slugging it out as Aminata unleashes a flurry of kicks to the back before bouncing off the ropes to deliver a knee to the midsection. Looks like Shida baited her there as she catches the knee and applies a great dragon screw. Shida follows up with a suplex that gets her a near fall. Both women exchange strikes as Aminata comes through with a headbutt and German suplex. Shida with a short-arm lariat. A near fall almost happens after Aminata rocked the head of Shida and tried for a cover. Aminata catches a jumping knee to the face followed by the falcon arrow for a kickout. Shida with the katana that’s on target as she picks up the victory.

Winner:Shida (8 minutes)

Rating:**

Decent match.

Saraya, Ruby SoHo, and Rene are backstage where Saraya shows Ruby some footage. The footage is of Angelo Parker talking to Harley Cameron. We can’t hear what they are saying as the volume has been muted but it appears the two of them are very giddy. There’s no kissing going on—scratch that, there is kissing as Harley is the one who plants a wet on on Angelo as the camera is frozen. Angelo comes in with a cake singing Happy Birthday as Ruby throws the cake in her face before storming off. Saraya tells Angelo that she always wins. Meanwhile, Rene actually cusses out Parker. Well DAMN!

MATCH 4: Daddy Magic, Cool Hand Ang, Jake Hager vs John Silver, Alex Reynolds, Evil Uno

Poor Parker had to wrestle after that fiasco. Poor guy! Anyway, a nice stalling suplex by Evil Uno as Silver is like a Wolverine laying everybody out as we soon get our last commercial break for the evening. Our main event continues as Uno is tagged in as he’s delivering clotheslines left and right. Uno lays out Parker as he follows up with a senton. We got ourselves a near fall. Uno tries looking for the disqus lariat as Parker dodges it before Silver is tagged. Silver with nice strong kicks to Parker’s midsection before whipping out Hager outside the ring. Silver delivers a boot to the back of the head of Parker. Dark Order teams up in the ring for a big pendulum bomb of Parker as Menard breaks it up! Hager is tagged Reynolds gets double ddt to the canvas. Hager follows up with the Hager bomb for a near fall. Hager slaps on the ankle lock as Negative 1 has Hager’s hat to cause a distraction. Hager gets it back while scolding the kid as Silver and Reynolds combine with a stunner, stun gun, suplex combo for the win. Some great double team offense to close out the show.

Winner:Dark Order (8 minutes)

Rating:**

Fun main event.

