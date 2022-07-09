Sanders’ AEW Rampage Review 7.8.22  

Good Friday everybody! Lee Sanders here and it’s great being back with you all this week. I’ve been taking it easy checking out old episodes of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine and the latest season of The Boys. I’m ready for the new Thor movie, how about you all? Anyway, hey be a pal and subscribe to my YouTube channel where we just celebrated hitting 12,000 subs. If you love the talk of wrestling and beyond come give me a holler. RAMPAGE looks to be a solid card tonight. Let’s go baby!

Match 1: Konosuke Takeshita vs. Eddie Kingston

Right to the action as we don’t get any entrances for both men. Stalemate so far as both men are trading vertical holds. Eddie with a knee to the gut followed by a gutwrench suplex. Eddie follows up with a chop as Takeshita comes right back with a chop of his own. Kingston gets Takeshita in the corner to fire off on his trademark machine gun chops. Eddie with a headlock on Konosuke from behind as Eddie gets in a low elbow strike on him. Takeshita sent into the ropes as he leaps from one side to deliver a flying clothesline, followed by a lariat, and a spinning blue Thunder Bomb for a near fall. We’re back from a set of ad breaks as both men are outside on the side apron. Kingston is hit with a German suplex as he’s sent to the floor. Kingston comes right back with an exploder as this has been an extremely physical bout so far. Both men manage to make it back to the ring before the ref’s count of ten. Both men try to clothesline each other multiple times but it’s a stalemate. Kingston connects with a lariat, followed by a Liger Bomb for a two count. Fans are loving this match as they are letting their voices be heard. Kingston eats two shots by Takeshita followed by a brain buster for a near fall. Great execution of that move but no cigar for young Takeshita!

Both men are on their knees trading forearm strikes, palm strikes, and elbow strikes as they finally rise to their feet. Takeshita gets the better of the exchange as Kingston comes back with a half and half as both men exchange a series of counters and strikes. Takeshita off the ropes looking for a running knee and misses as Kingston connects with his spinning backhand forearm strike to pick up the victory after falling on him totally exhausted. Both men are actually exhausted.

Winner: Eddie Kingston (13:00)

Rating: ***

It’s sad that some people can only see Kingston as a good promo guy and that’s all. Matches like this one here against Takeshita reminds you that the man can fricking go with some of the best and against this rising star in Takeshita, Kingston continues finding his groove. I continue to be amazed at the level of great work Kingston continues putting out here in AEW in this new lease on life and direction in his personal and professional career. Great physical match right here that wasn’t pretty but hellishly good!

Video package of Athena and Kris Statlander is shown as they want a shot at Jade Cargill’s TBS Championship. Video highlight package of HOOK is shown now over individuals he’s faced so far since debuting.

Match 2: Gates of Agony vs Jonathan Gresham & Lee Moriarty

Shoulder tackle by Liona on Lee as Kaun gets tagged in. Tully talking trash at Gresham as the ROH World champion heads over to him right as Lee needed the tag but Gresham is nowhere to be found. We head into a Picture in Picture break as Liona gets tagged back in and he is mauling the living hell out of Lee Moriarty as Gates of Agony double team on him for a bit. Kaun and Liona keep tagging in and out and adding onto their assault while keeping Moriarty in their corner. Liona with a armlock on Lee as he digs his fingers into Lee’s gut as Lee screams out in pain. Officially back from commercials as Leee gets in a dropkick on Kaun while able to also send Liona over the top rope as he finally manages to leap after Gresham for the hot tag! But wait! Gresham deliberately avoids the tag as he calmly walks away from the ring! Why Gresham why?! Way to leave your man hanging as dust in the wind as Greasham hugs Tully Blanchard. Apparently the two of them are in bed with one another as Lee is destroyed by a disqus lariat by Liona and double knees to the gut by Kaun as this one is over.

Winner: Gates of Agony (9:00)

Rating: **

First time seeing Gates of Agony. I’m a fan of them as they remind me of solid tag teams I used to watch 10 years ago. Bloodbound Warriors come to mind for starters as they give me that kinda vibe. I can see these men having a bright career in AEW and ROH. The real story here though as Gresham turning on Lee and joining forces with Tully Blanchard and Blanchard Enterprises. We should learn more going into DYNAMITE. This match however? One man in an ass-kicking contest where he lost miserably.

Match 3: Serena Deeb and Mercedes Martinez vs Kayla Sparks and Christina Marie

Deeb kicks things off as she scoffs at Marie while quickly going to work on her with clotheslines, nasty forearm strikes to the face of Marie. Deeb is picking this girl apart piece by piece. Deeb talks trash to Mercedes as she tags herself in and gets in a sliding kick on Marie. Absolute aggression here as Martinez has Marie bouncing off the ropes to set her up for a running elbow strike to the back of the head. Marrinez follows up with a big boot to the face of Sparks to send her flying to the ground as Deeb gets tagged back in and ends this with the Serenity Lock submission for the victory.

Winner: Serena Deeb and Mercedes Martinez (3:00)

Rating: **

It was what it was which was a damn slobber knocker on some jobbers sadly.

Post match Deeb attacks Martinez from behind as she applies the Serenity Lock on her to leave her in agony. So we’re hotshotting these guys into a feud already? This must be all about building to the next ROH PPV on July 23rd surely yes? I’m assuming so…

Backstage interview now with Tully Blanchard and Jonathon Gresham. Gresham reveals that since he’s signed with AEW, he’s been sitting on his ass not being utilized. That was until Tully gave him a call and laid out his plan which made Gresham want to be all in with Blanchard Enterprises. It’s revealed Gresham will have to defend the ROH World title against Lee Moriarity next week on RAMPAGE.

Matt Sydal and Lee Moriarity are interviewed as Lee promises it’s going to be a fight he’s bringing to Gresham. He is looking to take away Gresham’s championship.

Breaking news as we find out Chris Jericho and Eddie Kingston will fight in a Barbed Wire Death Match on July 20th. Jericho Appreciation Society is banned from ringside. They will also be suspended above in a shark cage.

Match 4: Orange Cassidy vs Tony Nese

Cassidy playing the head games early on Nese but Nese isn’t having it he gets him in a headlock takedown. Nese sends Cassidy into the ropes as he runs through him with a shoulder tackle to land Cassidy. Nese follows up with two leg drops but misses as Cassidy rolls out of the ring. Nese with a wild swing and miss as Cassidy drop kicks Nese to send Nese off his feet and out of the ring. Cassidy gets taken off of his feet as Nese plants him with a clothesline. Cassidy with a backslide pin attempt as Nese kicks out. Cassidy heading to the top rope but Nese hits him with one nasty uppercut, followed by a gutbuster for a near fall. Nese tosses him outside as Smart Mark Sterling gets in a couple of cheap attacks while the referee is distracted as we head into our final commercial break.

Action is back as Nese connects with a Northern Suplex for a near fall. Nese applying some stiff shots on Cassidy in the corner now as he elevated him to the top. Nese is getting ready for a suplex attempt as he’s hammering on the spine of Cassidy. Both men are exchanging strikes to the face as Nese collapses to the mat back first. Sterling tries to get involved again as Danhausen stops him. Cassidy comes in with a dive on Nese followed by stun gun millionaire, and a mitchinoku driver for a near fall. Both men are physically spent as Cassidy tried looking for the Orange Punch but Nese counters with strikes and a suplex for a near fall. Nese with a spinning kick to the head as he gets a near fall for his efforts. Cassidy plants him with not one but two ddts! This is followed up by a top rope spinning ddt as Nese kicks out! That really should’ve been it right there folks but not quite. Sterling gets up on the apron trying to distract Cassidy as Nese comes from behind and connects with a pump handle sit out for a near fall. Nese looking for his running knee but misses as he hits the middle rope. Sterling gets in with his clipboard as Danhausen gets him with a low blow and tosses him out the ring. Danhausen curses Nese as Cassidy connects with the Orange punch to win this great encounter.

Winner: Orange Cassidy (11:00)

Rating: ***

Cassidy continues to have great singles matches as his streak didn’t end here tonight against Nese. I’ve been a fan of Tony Nese for a few years now and appreciated his run in WWE as the Cruiserweight Champion. Nese is more than just a comedic relief guy as matches like what he had tonight against Cassidy will hopefully make big fans out of those not familiar with him. I’m hoping that Tony Khan and crew build off of tonight and go forward with Nese having more appearances on the shows as he’s one helluva performer. Both of these men had great chemistry and I for one would love to see them lock up again.

End of Show