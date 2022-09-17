Sanders’ AEW Rampage Review 9.16.22  

Hello kind people! Lee Sanders here and I hope you all been doing fine this week! We got ourselves a solid card for this weeks AEW RAMPAGE where the main event features Samoa Joe defending his ROH TV Title against Josh Woods! Don’t forget to double check your DVR to make sure you’re set for next Friday, September 23rd, as RAMPAGE will be a two hour special beginning at 10pm ET. Nothing to promote this week except I’ll be doing a live post show covering RAMPAGE & SMACKDOWN fallout! Check it out on YOUTUBE by clicking here. Also, WOW-WOMEN OF WRESTLING returns this weekend! Check your local listings! Let’s talk RAMPAGE!!!

Commentators: Jim Ross, Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, and Chris Jericho

MATCH 1: Matt Hardy vs Darby Allin

Opening minutes see these men feeling each other out. Good sportsmanship that soon goes out the window after almost two minutes. Draby sends Hardy over the ropes after a low bridge attempt. Darby tries looking for a dive in between the middle ropes, but Hardy slugs him on the back. While maintaining a headlock, Darby rams Hardy into the steel steps to leave him on his knees. Darby takes advantage as he sends him back in the ring. Darby is looking for a senton but no one is home as he ricochets off the top rope and crashes to the outside. Matt now in the driver’s seat as he picks up Darby and powerbombs him into a ringpost…spine first! Back from commercial break as Hardy has been punishing the spine of Darby Allin while we were away from the action. Darby pulls off a jackknife cover for a near fall. Darby connects with a couple of coffin splashes into the corner. Matt comes back with a side effect as it gets him a two count. Hardy is ready to DELETE Darby as he’s calling for twist of fate! Darby reverses it with a backslide and almost has a near fall. Twisted scorpion death drop follows from Darby as both men are laid out on the canvas exhausted. Darby now taking to the top but Hardy takes a few strikes at the back to set him up for a BTE bomb! It’s a two count as Hardy goes to the top looking for a moonsault but no one is home. Darby connects with a code red for a kickout. Darby immediately follows up with the last supper to pickup the victory.

Winner:Darby Allin (11:00)

Rating: ***

Great opening match. No problem with Darby going over in this one. I feel as though there is an underlining story developing with Matt as all roads seem to re-introducing Jeff Hardy. At least I hope so as I’d love to see one true epic Hardy Boys tag team run before they hang it up. We’ve yet to get it from Khan and crew since the brothers have been in AEW. Fingers crossed as a lot of great tag team matches await…

Post match the lights go out as it’s all black for a few seconds after Darby Allin leaves. When the lights come back on Brody King is in the ring and he lays out Hardy! King calls for Sting and Darby to come out. King challenges Sting and Darby vs House of Black in a NO DQ match at next weeks GRAND SLAM. King demands they accept it as he chokes out Matt Hardy before making his exit to which Sting and Darby accepted. By the way…Way to not rush down to the ring to help out Matt Hardy guys. That was too funny!

Back from a set of commercial breaks as we see a promo spot for Eddie Kingston vs Sammy Guevara going down at next Friday’s AEW GRAND SLAM RAMPAGE! Well now I’m down with this ya’ll, how about you?

Tony Schiavone interviews Claudio Castanogli and Wheeler Yuta. Claudio talks about how the BPCC has become a symbol of excellence. Although Wheeler lost the ROH PURE Championship, he knows Yuta will learn from the defeat and regain the title. Claudio is confident that despite Moxley vs Danielson for the AEW World championship next week, one thing is certain and that’s the BPCC will have two champions GUARENTEED! Chris Jericho has apparently taken exception to Claudio talking about symbol of excellence as he goes over his accolades with Claudio. Jericho calls himself the best champion ever as he goes over all the World championships he’s won. Jericho wants the OCHO, he wants his No.8 World Championship as he wants to face Claudio for the ROH World Championship! Looks like I’m getting my wish as I mentioned from last weeks podcast about Jericho going after the ROH title. Good move as ROH needs some steam. Claudio accepts as the two men stare each other down.

Jade Cargill is interviewed in the back by Lexi as she talks about being bored. Jade also reveals that she got rid of the circus media clown known as Stokley Hathaway as she got tired of his crap. Diamante appears and tells her she’s got something Jade can play with and that’s her! Diamante challenges her to a match for the TBS title for next weeks GRAND SLAM. Side note, I liked how Jade looked at her as Diamante delivered her “play with” line as Jade kind of looked like she wanted to say GIRL BYE!

MATCH 2: Willow Nightingale vs Penelope Ford

I just love Willow…Oh sorry! Willow shoulder tackles Ford to the canvas, followed by a nice side headlock. Ford grabs on her hair as Willow goes over to the ropes for a stoppage from the referee. Ford kicks her in the midsection, attempted kick to midsection as we see a series of rollup attempts from both women and it’s near falls all the way. Nice scoop slam by Willow, followed by a diving cross body for a near fall. Willow tries to look for the pounce but misses as Penelope moved out the way. A nice dropkick to the back of Willow followed by a double knee shot to the midsection as we head to commercial. Willow connects with a high boot as we’re now back to the action. Penelope into the ropes as Willow connects with a spinebuster for a kick out. Willow picks up Penelope as Penelope counters out to deliver a stunner for a near fall. Ford heads to the top and misses as Willow connects with the POOOOOOOOUNCE! Willow takes her straps off as she gets in a backlside for a quick kick out. Ford connects with a pump kick to the face, followed by leg-trip STO, and an Indian deathlock as Willow taps out.

Winner:Penelope Ford (7:00)

Rating: ***

Gawd damn Penelope has gotten better! I was truly amazed at how well she was able to hang there with Willow who is a veteran and has never delivered a bad match long as I’ve followed her career so far. Ford keeps at it and she definitely can capture some championship gold. Both women need more camera time seriously!

Lexi is backstage with Dark Order and Hangman Page as the guys are excited about the Golden Ticket Royal Rumble match opportunity where the winner gets a shot at the AEW World Championship. RUSH interrupts to talk about how Andrade is trying to provide them all opportunities to do better for themselves and yet they declined his offer. RUSH promises they’ll pay if they don’t wise up as he’s going to eliminate all of them in the upcoming Golden Ticket match.

MATCH 3: Danhausen vs Ego Ethan Page

Let’s see how this–OH!!! Annnnnnd it’s over!!!

Winner:Ethan Page (60 seconds)

Rating: NR

Boy…I’m trying hard to get behind Danhausen but he’s really building up the reputation of Dolph Ziggler. And I don’t mean that in a good way folks! Ethan Page I’m happy for as I’m getting behind the idea of this Stokley stable. They still need to try and recruit Powerhouse Hobbs though! Let’s do it Tony Khan!

Mark Henry gets words from Samoa Joe and Josh Woods as IT’S TIME FOR THE MAIN EVENT!

MATCH 3: ROH TV Championship-Samoa Joe(c) vs Josh Woods

Nice lockup from both men as they are jockeying for position. Josh has nice grip on Joe’s arm as they go into the corner. Referee steps in to break them up and it’s a clean break. Both men go for another lockup as Joe did have a headlock applied but Josh counters into a headlock of his own. Woods gets out and slugs Joe as the two exchange strikes to the face. Woods blocks a headbutt as he tries to send Joe over the ropes. Joe uses Woods momentum to send him outside the ring. Referee is distracted as Tony Nese slingshots Joe’s arm from the ropes to help Woods apply an armbar as we head into our last set of ad breaks. We’re back as Joe manages to get out of an armbar submission to almost get a pinfall as Woods kicks out. Joe is able to get in a sleeper as Woods gets ahold of the weakened arm he worked on during the commercial breaks. Woods connects with a side suplex as he continues putting some torque on the arm. Joe gets an opening with a couple of chops, followed by a Manhattan drop, and a senton drop for a two count. Joe continues abusing the left arm of Joe as Joe counters with a quick powerslam! Nice, tight grip of a pinfall for a kick out. Joe has Woods in the corner now as he perches him up on the top rope. Nese distracts the ref as Smart Mark Sterling talks trash to Joe. Woods takes advantage with a schoolboy but it’s a kick out as Woods follows up with a kick to the face, followed by a knee to the face. Samoa Joe kicks out just barely as Woods looks on stunned. Woods sends Joe into the corner as Joe connects with an STO while also slugging Tony Nese in the face! Joe gets Woods in the muscle buster and connects! 1….2….3! This one is over!

Winner: Samoa Joe (10:00)

Rating: ***

I’ve only seen a few wrestling matches of Josh Woods here and there over the years. The man has gotten better since last I saw him which has been a couple of years now. This was a straight up grounded type of match with a touch of a MMA feel to it. Really loved these guys going at it so much that I’d love to see them go at it again down the line. Woods would make a good long-term advisory chasing after Joe for the title for the next couple of weeks. As far as Samoa Joe? Dude wrestling like he hasn’t missed a step. Still the same speed and explosion we’ve come to know and love.

Post match Samoa Joe is attacked from behind as Sterling is about to attack him with his own championship. The music of Wardlow plays as the other guys run for cover! Wardlow is about to put Sterling in a powerbomb when Tony Nese grabs him by the ankles for the save. Wardlow and Joe look at one another as we find out from Tony Khan that Joe and Wardlow will team up to face Nese and Woods in a tag match.

End of Show

