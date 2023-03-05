– MyLondon recently spoke to AEW star Saraya ahead of tonight’s title challenge at AEW Revolution. Below are some highlights:

On AEW’s first trip to the UK set for later in the summer: “I have no idea! I wish I had more information – even my family are asking me these questions. I wish I knew. The problem is if I did know I would be all over the internet talking about it. I’m like Tom Holland from Spider-Man, you know how he’s always saying spoilers and stuff and not realizing? That’s me. And this is why they don’t tell me anything.”

Saraya on having a second chance with her career: “It’s fantastic. I’ve been so excited to get back into the swing of just being on a wrestling show. I never fully expected to be wrestling again. My doctors five years ago just straight out said I would never wrestle again. They didn’t think my neck would heal. At the best, they thought it would be a very long time, like maybe in my late 40s I might be able to get back into the ring. It’s actually really nice to be able to get my career back at 30. It’s really wonderful.”

At tonight’s AEW Revolution event, Saraya challenges champion Jamie Hayter and Ruby Soho in a Triple Threat Match for the AEW Women’s World Title. The event is being held at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California. It will be broadcast live tonight on pay-per-view.