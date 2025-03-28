In an interview with Lightweights (via Fightful), Saraya recalled the advice she gave Florence Pugh while the latter was filming the biopic Fighting With My Family. The film was about Saraya’s early life with her wrestling family, before starting her WWE career. She noted that Pugh texted her and asked for the advice.

Saraya said: “Her first scene was the end of the movie scene where she’s walking out on the ramp. It was in LA. It was called the Staples Center, but she was… she walked down the ramp. I remember her texting me beforehand. She was like, what do I do? Like, she was like, I’ve never done this before. I was like, this is literally like, this is acting. You’re acting. Instead, you’re doing it in front of a live audience, right? I was like… Once you walk out, you’re going to feel like they’re not even there. Just focus on Thea (Zelina Vega), who’s in the ring, and you’ll be good.”