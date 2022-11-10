Saraya Said The First Person She Told She Was Cleared To Wrestle Was Sasha Banks

During an interview with Renee Paquette for The Sessions, Saraya said that the first person she told when she was cleared to wrestle was Sasha Banks. A kick from Banks caused an impact injury to the neck, although Saraya has said that it was not Banks’ fault.

She said: “The first person I text as well was Mercedes, Sasha. So I text her, she was one of the first people I text. Because, I’m like…all that stuff, that can mentally fuck someone up, to like end someone’s career. It’s an accident, it happens in wrestling. That’s what we sign up for. But I told her, ‘Hey sis, I just want to let you know, since the whole thing was tough on you mentally, but my doctor cleared me and told me my neck is 100% ready to go. I haven’t told anyone else, but I know this will make you feel good. I’m back, haha.’ And she was like, ‘I’m so happy.’ She was over the moon. I said to her, ‘I don’t want you to feel bad anymore.’ My neck healed in record time, it was five years, and I’m officially back. I think that’s pretty fucking inspiring.”