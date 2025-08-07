Sareee On Her 5STAR Grand Prix Loss To Konomi: ‘I Can’t Lose Anymore, No Matter What’

Sareee suffered a loss to Konomi in her first match for this year’s STARDOM 5STAR Grand Prix, something she commented on in a new interview. Sareee spoke with Fightful’s Scott Edwards for a new interview about her participation in the tournament and more; you can check out the highlights below:

On her loss to Konami: “To be honest, I have never lost like that. So the first reaction was — I didn’t know what had happened and couldn’t remember. I was angry that I lost like that after I was told, but I do accept my defeat. A loss is a loss. But that loss made me realize and wake myself up. I can’t lose anymore, no matter what. It got me more fired up to defeat the STARDOM roster. Pro wrestlers become stronger after being defeated. The heart of a pro wrestler is to keep getting back up, no matter how many times you lose.”

On Momo Watanabe being her main focus: “From the beginning, I thought Momo would be the toughest wrestler in this block. It made me want to defeat her, who is a member of H.A.T.E., even more.”

On the reaction she gets from audiences: “I have great confidence in myself since I train a lot. So it doesn’t matter what people say or think. But I am human, so yes, honestly, it can bother me at times. But that’s not going to keep me down or stop me. I have to believe in myself and my pro wrestling and keep going forward, and to prove it. I use that as an energy to fire me up. I can also hear my fans cheering for my name and believing in me, even if everyone seems to be going against me at times. But that really helps me, and I really appreciate my fans. I feel that I need to win, not only for myself, but for them as well. I will continue to try my best.”