Sasha Banks Says She’s Feeling The Best She’s Ever Felt

In an interview with Gorilla Position (h/t Metro), Sasha Banks said that she is feeling the best she’s ever felt in the ring right now, and also said she is having the greatest time with Bayley right now. Highlights are below.

On feeling the best she’s ever felt in the ring: “[This is] the greatest I’ve ever felt in the ring, I don’t know whether it’s the recovery time’s better, I don’t have to travel anymore. There’s a lot of different factors but I’m feeling super good, I feel that I’m putting on my best work ever. I’m just using it for the best as it is right now, until things get better.”

On having the greatest time with Bayley: “We want the best for the company, we want the best for the future women, we want the best for everybody, for all the fans, for all the people that are aspiring to [be] WWE superstars. We want the best for everybody. Because we want the best, we are giving our best. We are wanting to be the best together. So I’m just having the greatest time with her by my side.”