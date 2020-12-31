wrestling / News
Sasha Banks, Kevin Owens, Xavier Woods & More React to Brodie Lee Tribute On Dynamite
Several WWE stars and alums including Sasha Banks, Kevin Owens, Xavier Woods and more took to social media to react to the Brodie Lee tribute on this week’s episode of Dynamite. You can see posts by the aforementioned trio as well as Mustafa Ali, Trish Stratus, and Big E. below.
Tony Acero’s review of the episode can be seen here.
Thank you @ThisBrodieLee will always love you and your family forever.
— Mercedes Varnado (@SashaBanksWWE) December 31, 2020
That was wonderful.
— Kevin (@FightOwensFight) December 31, 2020
That was a fantastic way to say goodbye.
— Austin #Creed4G4 – Future King of The Ring (@AustinCreedWins) December 31, 2020
Beautiful. @ThisBrodieLee
— Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) December 31, 2020
Well done to all involved @AEW #RIPBrodieLee
— Trish Stratus (@trishstratuscom) December 31, 2020
What a perfect tribute show to a beautiful man. I’m just so glad I got to be friends with someone so many loved. #BrodieLee
— Florida Man (@WWEBigE) December 31, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Lance Storm On Talking With Vince McMahon About ‘Large Penis’ Storyline
- Jim Ross On Chyna’s Success In WWE, Her Struggles After Breakup With Triple H, Decision Not To Renew Her Contract
- Bruce Prichard On Vince McMahon Having Regret After Andre The Giant’s Passing, Andre Hating Brother Love, His Legacy In Wrestling
- Brodie Lee’s Wife Addresses Speculation Surrounding His Passing