wrestling / News

Sasha Banks, Kevin Owens, Xavier Woods & More React to Brodie Lee Tribute On Dynamite

December 30, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Sasha Banks Asuka WWE Survivor Series

Several WWE stars and alums including Sasha Banks, Kevin Owens, Xavier Woods and more took to social media to react to the Brodie Lee tribute on this week’s episode of Dynamite. You can see posts by the aforementioned trio as well as Mustafa Ali, Trish Stratus, and Big E. below.

Tony Acero’s review of the episode can be seen here.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, Brodie Lee, Kevin Owens, Sasha Banks, Xavier Woods, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading