Sasha Banks, Kevin Owens, Xavier Woods & More React to Brodie Lee Tribute On Dynamite

Several WWE stars and alums including Sasha Banks, Kevin Owens, Xavier Woods and more took to social media to react to the Brodie Lee tribute on this week’s episode of Dynamite. You can see posts by the aforementioned trio as well as Mustafa Ali, Trish Stratus, and Big E. below.

Tony Acero’s review of the episode can be seen here.

Thank you @ThisBrodieLee will always love you and your family forever. — Mercedes Varnado (@SashaBanksWWE) December 31, 2020

That was wonderful. — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) December 31, 2020

That was a fantastic way to say goodbye. — Austin #Creed4G4 – Future King of The Ring (@AustinCreedWins) December 31, 2020