wrestling / News
Sasha Banks & Naomi Win Women’s Tag Team Titles At WrestleMania 38 Night Two (Clips)
Sasha Banks and Naomi put an end to Carmella and Queen Zelina’s reign, winning the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships at Wrestlemania 38 night two. Banks won the championship, pinning Carmella in a match that also included the teams of Natalya & Sonya Deville and Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan. You can see clips from the match below.
The win marks Naomi’s first run with the title and Banks’ third, having previously had two reigns with Bayley. Zelina and Carmella’s reign ends at 131 days, having won the titles on the November 22nd, 2021 episode of Raw.
You can follow our live coverage of WrestleMania 28 night two here.
BOSS x GLOW#WrestleMania @SashaBanksWWE @NaomiWWE pic.twitter.com/2RPxA8eAJk
— WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2022
The team of @SashaBanksWWE & @NaomiWWE are living life in the fast lane at #WrestleMania with this amazing entrance! pic.twitter.com/KwoNJaod3A
— WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2022
The WWE Women's Tag Team Titles are on the line at #WrestleMania!@ZelinaVegaWWE @CarmellaWWE pic.twitter.com/nVdveZXkWM
— WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2022
Tap, snap, or nap!#WrestleMania @QoSBaszler pic.twitter.com/ATqu2KPW9S
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 4, 2022
.@ZelinaVegaWWE takes out @RheaRipley_WWE! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/LCzOVAPfRq
— WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2022
NEW CHAMPS!#WrestleMania @SashaBanksWWE @NaomiWWE pic.twitter.com/tML8Mlp5NH
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 4, 2022
