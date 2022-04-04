wrestling / News

Sasha Banks & Naomi Win Women’s Tag Team Titles At WrestleMania 38 Night Two (Clips)

Sasha Banks and Naomi put an end to Carmella and Queen Zelina’s reign, winning the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships at Wrestlemania 38 night two. Banks won the championship, pinning Carmella in a match that also included the teams of Natalya & Sonya Deville and Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan. You can see clips from the match below.

The win marks Naomi’s first run with the title and Banks’ third, having previously had two reigns with Bayley. Zelina and Carmella’s reign ends at 131 days, having won the titles on the November 22nd, 2021 episode of Raw.

