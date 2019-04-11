Sasha Banks Reportedly Tried to Quit WWE Over WrestleMania Weekend

– Sasha Banks’ WWE status is tenuous at the moment, with the Raw star reportedly attempting to quit over WrestleMania weekend. According to the WON, Banks felt blindsided by the decision to take the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships off of her and Bayley and attempted to resign.

Banks reportedly believed that she and Bayley would be given a chance for a stronger run that would give the belts credibility. Instead, the decision was made to put the titles on the IIconics, and Banks asked for her release. The site notes that Banks has been giv en a few weeks to decide what she wants to do, with the chance to go back on what WWE thinks was a rash decisaion on her part.

Banks cancelled a scheduled appearance on The Wendy Williams Show at the last minute, citing a family emergency. She appeared in a pic posted by Kalisto of the two and their spouses on vacation in the Dominican Republic.