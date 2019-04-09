WWE News: Sasha Banks Withdraws From Wendy Williams Appearance, Cherry Attended Hall of Fame Ceremony

– WWE Superstar Sasha Banks wrote on Twitter today that she was forced to withdraw from her scheduled appearance today on Wendy Williams “due to personal reasons.” You can check out her tweet below.

Sasha Banks wrote, “Due to personal reasons, I had to pull out of my appearance today on @WendyWilliams. Sorry to everyone who was looking forward to it. Hopefully the opportunity will be there again later. #IfYouOnlyKnew”

Due to personal reasons, I had to pull out of my appearance today on @WendyWilliams . Sorry to everyone who was looking forward to it. Hopefully the opportunity will be there again later. #IfYouOnlyKnew — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) April 9, 2019

– PWInsider reports that former WWE talent Cherry was in attendance at the WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony on Saturday night.