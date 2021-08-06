Impact News: Savannah Evans Makes Debut on Impact Wrestling, Homecoming 2019 Airing on AXS TV Next Week

– Tasha Steelz has a new tag team partner, as Savannah Evans came in to lay waste to Kiera Hogan in her Impact Wrestling debut. On this week’s episode, Fire N’ Flava lost a match to Rachael Ellering and Jordynne Grace and after the bout, Evans came down and attacked Hogan as Steelz sat back and watched. Steelz and Evans left the ring together.

This is being done to write Hogan out of the promotion as she tests out free agency, and PWInsider reports that Evans and Steelz will be tagging going forward. Evans has worked for a variety of independent promotions including Queens of Combat, Premiere Wrestling Xperience, and Pro Wrestling Bushido. You can see a clip of the post-match segment below:

– AXS TV is set to air Impact Homecoming 2019 next Thursday as the lead in to Impact Wrestling. That show saw Johnny Impact defend the Impact World Championship against Brian Cage in the main event.