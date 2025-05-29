wrestling / News
Various News: Scorpio Sky Set On Memphis Wrestling TV, Create-A-Pro Show This Weekend
May 29, 2025
– Scorpio Sky will be on this weekend’s episode of Memphis Wrestling TV. PWInsider reports that the AEW star is scheduled to appear on the episode.
– Create-A-Pro Wrestling’s latest show takes place on Saturday in Mellville, New York. Luke Gallows, Jeff Jarrett, Rich Swann, Brian Myers, Eddie Edwards, Bear Bronson, Alisha Edwards, Maven Huffman, Francis Kipland Stevens and more are set for the show; you can find out more here.
