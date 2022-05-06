Scorpio Sky Reveals the AEW Stars He Would Draft For a Promotion

Scorpio Sky recently discussed which AEW stars he’d want to recruit if he started his own promotion, working with Dan Lambert & Paige VanZant and more. The AEW star was a guest on Throwing Down with Renee and Miesha and you can check out a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On working with Dan Lambert and Paige VanZant in AEW: “Dan is a lifelong wrestling fan and it shows. He’s really, really good at what he does, he’s great at p*ssing people off. He’s really creative with his interviews. I feel like this is something he’s wanted to do for a long time. I don’t know if anyone knows this, but he has over a hundred ring-used championship belts. He loves the business.

“And then Paige [VanZant], she’s so new but she’s picking up on it so fast. From the very beginning when she came a few times with Austin, Dan, and the others, I kind of watched some of the things and more so the mannerisms, and paying attention to the crowd and that sort of thing that she was just naturally doing. And I was adamant, I kept pushing Dan, ‘you’ve got to get her here. She’s good, she can do this.’ I think she’s going to pick up on it really quickly, and from what I’ve heard, she is. She’s training with Gangrel, who’s fantastic. But you can’t teach personality, you can’t teach charisma, you can’t teach star power, and that’s something she already brings to the table.”

On which AEW stars he’d draft if he was starting his own company: “Obviously, Jungle Boy. He’s in his early twenties and has an amazing look. He’s an athlete and he loves wrestling, so he’s going to pick up on it – on everything, not that he hasn’t already. He’s going to grow and get better with time, and you know, with his age, he’s going to be in the business, of course, if he stays healthy, fifteen-twenty more years. He’s a guy I would definitely like to take if I was drafting a team. I think Will Hobbs has a lot of upsides. He’s big, he’s rough, he’s strong. A good attitude, and a good look, so he’s a guy that I would really like to build around as well. MJF, I guess, but I don’t really like him. There are just so many talented people, even just in AEW.”