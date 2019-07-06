Scott Dawson Says The Revival Is Better Than The Young Bucks and The Briscoes, AJ Styles Says They Need to Get Slapped by The Club

– In some posts on Twitter earlier this week, Scott Dawson wrote off a list of all the teams The Revival is better than. You can check out his list below.

Dawson wrote, “Better than the Usos. Better than New Day. Better than Young Bucks. Better than Good Brothers. Better than Undisputed Era. Better than Rock & Roll Express. Better than Street Profits. Better than the Hardys. Better than G.O.D. Better than IICONICS. Better than Heavy Machinery. Better than The Briscoes.” It should be noted his list did not include SoCal Uncensored or The Best Friends.

AJ Styles later responded to Dawson on Twitter. He wrote, “Sounds like you need to be slapped…by me. Then by the Good Brothers.” Scott Dawson fired back, “You wouldn’t slap a man wearing ($400) glasses, would you? Nah. You ain’t crazy.” You can check out that exchange below.

