Scott Steiner Explains How He Developed His Promo Style in WCW

In an interview with The Wrestling Classic (via Wrestling Inc), Scott Steiner spoke about his days in WCW and how he developed his promo style when he turned into ‘Big Poppa Pump’. Here are highlights:

On developing his promo style: “A lot of that was a fear of failure, or the politics of wrestling. I knew I had to be different from Scott Hall and Kevin Nash, because they were the cool guys … and Hogan did his thing, so I had to go the opposite of that.”

On putting his actual emotions into it: “A lot of people could sense that I was pissed off, because I was. You had Standards and Practices that you had to get by. I just tried to blur the lines of what I was really trying to say to make it able to get on TV.”

On the popularity of Steiner Math: “That promo has [stood] the test of time, so it’s pretty cool. Sometimes you really never know what’s gonna catch on with the crowd, and this kind of seems to be lingering on all these years later.”