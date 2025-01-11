Scott Steiner Says Triple H Offered His Son Brock A WWE NIL Deal

In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Fightful), Scott Steiner revealed that WWE CCO Triple H recently offered his son Brock Rechsteiner a WWE NIL deal. The WWE NIL program offers a path for college athletes to go directly to WWE when they complete their athletic commitments. Brock is a wide receiver for the Jacksonville State Gamecocks.

Steiner said: “I left with a lot of hard feelings, but, at some point, you gotta let it be. You can’t be angry the whole time. You can’t hold a grudge. Plus, some people that you have a grudge against probably don’t even know anyways, and I didn’t want to screw up anything for [Bron], so I just buried the hatchet,” he said. “Matter of fact, Hunter called me the other day, probably three weeks ago, and offered my boy an NIL Deal.“