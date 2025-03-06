wrestling / News
Scott Steiner Says His WCW Career Was Impacted By Hulk Hogan’s Creative Control
Scott Steiner says that Hulk Hogan’s creative control in WCW extended beyond his own booking, and impacted Steiner’s career at times. Steiner spoke about the matter on Talk Is Jericho, recalling an example of how he lost to Lex Luger soon after he turned heel in the company.
“As soon as I got turned into a bad guy, my very next match was against Lex Luger,” Steiner recalled (per Wrestling Inc). “And I lost, which was so disappointing to me, you know? Because there’s always a fear of…when they turn you either babyface or heel that that’s one way they can bury you. They say ‘Oh s**t. You see? He wasn’t any good?'”
He continued, “But come to find out, that was Hogan’s call. Yeah, that motherf**ker… And the only reason I knew that is because Sting was in the room, and he told me that was his [Hogan’s call]. It was like, wait a second. He had creative control, but the creative control wasn’t just [for] him. He controlled everything on the [show].”
Steiner has long been critical of Hogan, particularly regarding their time together in TNA.
