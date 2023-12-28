wrestling / News
Scotty 2 Hotty Makes AEW Debut In Match Before Dynamite
December 27, 2023 | Posted by
The former Scotty 2 Hotty made his AEW debut in a match that took place before this week’s Dynamite. PWInsider reports that the following matches took place before tonight’s show, which included Scott Taylor teaming up with The Acclaimed. Taylor came out to Too Cool’s theme music.
You can see the full results below:
* Serpentico def. Tony Nese.
* Scott Taylor, Billy Gunn & The Acclaimed def. The Gunns, Matt Menard & Jake Hager
Scotty 2 Hotty making an #AEW appearance 🥹 pic.twitter.com/7St5nuBDmW
— Emily Rodriguez (@emtalksrasslin) December 28, 2023
Scotty 2 Hotty. Lol pic.twitter.com/rUzsd0Uy6c
— Vic Damone Jr (@dagreatest33) December 28, 2023
