Thursday (July 24) was quite a day for WWE fans at the San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2025. Mattel helped kick off Comic-Con in style with the toymaker’s SDCC 2025 WWE Elite Squad panel, featuring several WWE Superstars, plus a boatload of new figure reveals. Sam Roberts of Raw Recap moderated the panel, which also featured Mattel WWE team members, including Steve Ozer, Bill Miekina, and Magic Olmos. On the WWE Superstar side, WWE Women’s US Champion Giulia, Jacob Fatu, and Main Event Jey Uso were featured stars during the panel, each of whom received their own WWE style introduction. Jey Uso had the room rocking with everyone chanting “YEET!” However, it would be CM Punk who stole the show with his surprise appearance.

Sorry I adjusted the angle! pic.twitter.com/rLx9x1Ypui — 411 Wrestling (@411wrestling) July 24, 2025

It should be noted at the outset of the panel, Sam Roberts shared a tribute for late WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan. News broke shortly before the panel of Hulk Hogan’s passing earlier this morning. There were some noticeable and audible boos among the crowd, as Hulk Hogan was an important, yet polarizing figure, in professional wrestling. Roberts handled the topic like a professional and as well as can be expected. He had no choice but to mention it as the whole world just found out the news a couple of hours before the panel. No other mention of Hogan’s passing was made during the panel after Roberts spoke about Hogan at the outset. It didn’t appear to spoil the mood of the event. Roberts addressed it early and quickly, and they moved forward after that.

CM Punk came out to a roaring crowd while his WWE entrance music, “Cult of Personality,” played. He even did a run around the room before taking the stage. Punk came out after the Mattel team announced that WWE is bringing back the classic LJN Wrestling Superstars line with the new LJN WWE Superstars series. The first wave was revelead, featuring John Cena, Logan Paul, and Dusty Rhodes. Wave 2 will feature Ultimate Warrior, Jesse “The Body” Ventura, and Stone Cold Steve Austin. Future announced figures for the line are CM Punk and Jey Uso, hence Punk’s surprise appearance.

SDCC: CM Punk is here to hype his new LJN WWE Superstars figure reveal and runs around the room after a surprise entrance! #WWE #CMPunk #SDCC #SDCC2025 #mattel pic.twitter.com/abCDosE0Zj — 411 Wrestling (@411wrestling) July 24, 2025

However, that was not the only reason for Punk’s previously unannounced arrival. The Mattel team also revealed that Punk’s beloved dog Larry has been scanned for the WWE Ultimate Edition, and he will get his own figure for the toyline at a later date. Punk even brought out Larry to the stage to talk about the reveal in a cute moment (see below).

Of course, WWE fans were also treated to a boatload of great figure reveals during the panel. The revival of the LJN Wrestling Superstars line looks impressive. It looks like Mattel has finally recaptured the classic, look, style, and feel of the old, big, rubbery LJN figures. Also, it looks like the revival is keeping the classic packaging and art scheme, along with packing the figures with posters. These look like they will make for great display pieces in or out of the box. The Ultimate Warrior looks just like his classic original.

There were multiple new reveals for the WWE Elite series as well. WWE Hall of Famer Koko B. Ware will receive his first-ever figure for Mattel. A new figure was also revealed for Demolition Crush, plus Jacob Fatu’s first elite figure. Koko B. Ware getting his own figure is a long-time coming, and I’m glad to see Crush is returning to the WWE Mattel series as well.

SDCC 2025: WWE Mattel Elite reveals for Koko B. Ware and Frankie, Demolition Crush, and Jacob Fatu from the Royal Rumble! #WWE #Mattel #SDCC2025 pic.twitter.com/tZs7qasrZq — 411 Wrestling (@411wrestling) July 24, 2025

The Mattel team also revealed that Build-a-Figures are coming to the Target-exclusive Legends series starting with Series 30 with Mr. Bob Backlund. Series 31 will feature Scott Hall as his Diamond Studd gimmick as the build-a-figure. I’m a bit mixed on that choice because I’d very much like Diamond Studd to be his own figure. That being said, I’m glad to see this one getting made, even as a BAF. Hall of Fmaer Hacksaw Jim Duggan is also being featured as a WWE Ultimate Edition Legends figure.

Also Build a figure is coming to Legends in 2026! Also new figures of Mr. Bob Backlund and The Diamond Studd! Also Ultimate Edition Jim Duggan! #WWE #Mattel #SDCC pic.twitter.com/SqL23jXRLw — 411 Wrestling (@411wrestling) July 24, 2025

Also revealed for the Legends series: “El Matador” Tito Santana, Kona Crush, and Bull Nakano. Both look fantastic, and it’s great to see Brian Adams getting multiple WWE figure reveals during the panel. Nakano getting her own Legends figure is awesome, and her figure looks great.

Next up were some new reveals for the Walmart-exclusive Monday Night War Elite series. Referee Charles Robinson is getting his first-ever action figure from Mattel with his upcoming Build-a-figure for the series. Also, Sean “X-Pac” Waltman is also getting his own Build-a-Figure. It looks to be based on his WWE return the night after WrestleMania XIV where he joined D-Generation X. Speaking of DX, The New Age Outlaws are both coming to Monday Night War along with Chyna with the Intercontinental Title belt, Make a Difference Fatu, LWO attire Eddie Guerrero, Rick Steiner, and of course, Steve Blackman.

This marks Steve Blackman’s first-ever WWE Mattel figure. There was only a render reveal, but it looks promising. Also, he comes to be packed with a Cheese hat from when he teamed with Al Snow! That’s really the cherry on top of this great figure reveal. Other new Monday Night War reveals include Roddy Piper, Sid Vicious, and an Ultimate Edition version of DDP. The DDP figure is based on when he refused to join the nWo and became a huge babyface as a result.

Build a figures X-PAC from Raw and Charles Robinson for Monday Night War! Also Ultimate Edition DDP when he refused to join the nWo. #WWE #Mattel #SDCC pic.twitter.com/rtnSQEiCTL — 411 Wrestling (@411wrestling) July 24, 2025

SDCC 2025: Make a Difference Fatu, New Age Outlaws, Eddie Guerrero, Rick Steiner, Steve Blackman and Chyna coming to Monday Night War! #WWE #SDCC2025 #Mattel pic.twitter.com/qcavvmJkLa — 411 Wrestling (@411wrestling) July 24, 2025

Elsewhere, Mattel revealed that Sam Roberts will be getting his first figure as well. The moment was clearly an emotional one for Roberts as a longtime WWE fan and figure collector. Giulia also got a look at her first figure and spoke about how exciting it was for her.

Overall, it was a strong showing for Mattel and the WWE talents this year. CM Punk also had some good jokes and one-liners during the panel. He even suggested that WWE add another Royal Rumble when it was revealed that Jey Uso getting a new figure based on his Royal Rumble attire. Punk said WWE have a men’s Rumble, a women’s Rumble, and a Samoan Rumble. Punk also shared a cool story about his figure with his retro-style attire for a dark match on Raw in 2003. Punk shared the story about how Sgt. Slaughter how he was brought back for the dark match after being banned for being two dangerous. Sgt. Slaughter asked Punk to face the Road Warriors in the dark match because the other enhancement talent they had wasn’t good enough. So, Punk from that crazy dark match is getting an action figure.

The Mattel WWE Elite Squad panel is always a highlight of any Comic-Con, and the SDCC 2025 edition was no exception.