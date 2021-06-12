Seating Layout For SummerSlam Currently at Partial Capacity

WWE SummerSlam is set for Allegiant Stadium, and the first seating layout shows a lessened capacity for now. Ticketmaster has posted the general layout for the venue which currently shows seating in a little over half the arena.

The building holds about 65,000 fans at full capacity. Obviously, if they wish to more availability can be opened up. You can see the layout at the above link.

SummerSlam takes place on August 21st.